Make it 50: Chiefs’ Week 17 win vs. Raiders at Arrowhead includes two long Mahomes TDs

TD 49: Deep to Tyreek
On a third-down play, Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt was ready to come onto the field and boot the ball away. Instead, Patrick Mahomes found Tyreek Hill on a deep route. As the holder on extra points, Colquitt was left scrambling for his gloves. He was mic’d up on the play, caught saying that he had expected to punt.
Opponent: Week 17 vs. Oakland
Play: 67 yards to Tyreek Hill
Down and distance: 3rd and 5
Score: Chiefs 7, Raiders 0
Time: 12:41 first quarter
TD 50: The absolute bomb
There it is. No. 50. Patrick Mahomes saved one of his best for last. He zipped the ball downfield to Demarcus Robinson for an 89-yard score, capping a truly remarkable season with his longest touchdown yet. He became the second NFL quarterback to throw for 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards in the same season.
Opponent: Week 17 vs. Oakland
Play: 89 yards to Demarcus Robinson
Down and distance: 3rd and 10
Score: Chiefs 28, Raiders 3
Time: 8:33 third quarter
