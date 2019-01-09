Chiefs

Make it 50: Chiefs’ Week 17 win vs. Raiders at Arrowhead includes two long Mahomes TDs

By Sam McDowell

January 09, 2019 12:00 PM

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes so far this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
TD 49: Deep to Tyreek

49TD-PASS-WEB-ONLY.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught a touchdown pass in front of Oakland Raiders cornerback Nick Nelson in the first quarter in Kansas City. It was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 49th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

On a third-down play, Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt was ready to come onto the field and boot the ball away. Instead, Patrick Mahomes found Tyreek Hill on a deep route. As the holder on extra points, Colquitt was left scrambling for his gloves. He was mic’d up on the play, caught saying that he had expected to punt.

49.jpg

Opponent: Week 17 vs. Oakland

Play: 67 yards to Tyreek Hill

Down and distance: 3rd and 5

Score: Chiefs 7, Raiders 0

Time: 12:41 first quarter

TD 50: The absolute bomb

50 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 50th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season came on this 89-yard reception to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in front of Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin in the third quarter while the teams played in Kansas City. Mahomes’ also surpassed the 5,000 single season passing yard mark on the play.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

There it is. No. 50. Patrick Mahomes saved one of his best for last. He zipped the ball downfield to Demarcus Robinson for an 89-yard score, capping a truly remarkable season with his longest touchdown yet. He became the second NFL quarterback to throw for 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards in the same season.

50.jpg

Opponent: Week 17 vs. Oakland

Play: 89 yards to Demarcus Robinson

Down and distance: 3rd and 10

Score: Chiefs 28, Raiders 3

Time: 8:33 third quarter

