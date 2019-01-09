At only 23, Patrick Mahomes and his no-look passes have helped make the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC. Let’s look back at all 50 touchdowns Mahomes threw during the NFL regular season.

January 09, 2019 12:00 PM

He was more than hype.

Patrick Mahomes obtained celebrity stature in this town before he ever threw an NFL pass, the man tasked with pushing the Chiefs to a level of Super Bowl contention they haven’t enjoyed for decades. And whatever happens during this postseason, Mahomes has done his part in getting the Chiefs to where they stand today — as the team to beat in the AFC.

He’s the leading NFL MVP candidate, the second player in league history to throw for 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards in a single season and still a youthful 23 years old. Teammates, coaches — heck, even opponents — have exhausted superlatives to describe his record-breaking season.

So what better way is there to fully encapsulate the year than to look back on it touchdown by touchdown? Let’s do just that.

Mahomes’ Week 1 touchdowns: the speedster, the shovel and ‘the sausage with hands’

Remember this record first quarter? See them all in Week 2 of Mahomes’ touchdowns

Against the 49ers in Week 3: Yeah — Mahomes really just did that for a touchdown

Week 4: Mahomes throws a touchdown, makes a comeback in front of a primetime crowd

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the teams 29-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on a last second touchdown and two-point conversion on Thursday night, December 13, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes’ Week 6 touchdowns: After three quarters without a TD pass, he throws four

Mahomes’ Week 7 highlighted by deep passes, trucked defenders and a TD off a bobble

Watkins burns Broncos for two TDs from Mahomes in Week 8, and the shovel pass returns

Wizardry of ‘Showtime Mahomes’ keys Week 9 Chiefs win in Cleveland against the Browns

Surpassing Dawson? Hill behind the camera? All in a day’s work for Mahomes in Week 10

Mahomes’ Week 11 includes improvisation, another four-TD outing against Rams in LA

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has confidence that the team will learn from mistakes made in the 54-51 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football on Nov. 19, 2018.

In Week 13, ‘magician’ Mahomes hits Kelce twice as part of four-TD day vs. Raiders

Overtime for Chiefs, Mahomes in Week 14 against Ravens ... and two more touchdowns

Mahomes impresses Chargers’ Rivers, throws two more TDs in Week 15 loss at Arrowhead

Week 16 at Seattle: Mahomes sets another touchdown record and hits West for a score

Make it 50: Chiefs’ Week 17 win vs. Raiders at Arrowhead includes two long Mahomes TDs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.

