He was more than hype.
Patrick Mahomes obtained celebrity stature in this town before he ever threw an NFL pass, the man tasked with pushing the Chiefs to a level of Super Bowl contention they haven’t enjoyed for decades. And whatever happens during this postseason, Mahomes has done his part in getting the Chiefs to where they stand today — as the team to beat in the AFC.
He’s the leading NFL MVP candidate, the second player in league history to throw for 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards in a single season and still a youthful 23 years old. Teammates, coaches — heck, even opponents — have exhausted superlatives to describe his record-breaking season.
So what better way is there to fully encapsulate the year than to look back on it touchdown by touchdown? Let’s do just that.
