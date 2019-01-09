Chiefs

Week 4: Mahomes throws a touchdown, makes a comeback in front of a primetime crowd

By Sam McDowell

January 09, 2019 12:00 PM

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes so far this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
By

TD 14: The Monday night comeback

14 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 87, celebrated with teammates after scoring a two-yard touchdown pass reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter against the Broncos in Denver. It was Mahomes’ 14th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

In his first game in front of a primetime crowd, Patrick Mahomes showed it all — even a left-handed pass later in the game — and it totaled a division victory. He hit Travis Kelce on a first-and-goal play for a touchdown, igniting a double-digit comeback.

14.jpg

Opponent: Week 4 at Denver

Play: 2 yards to Travis Kelce

Down and distance: 1st and goal

Score: Broncos 23, Chiefs 20

Time: 6:27 fourth quarter

Read Next

kansas-city-chiefs

Mahomes’ Week 6 touchdowns: After three quarters without a TD pass, he throws four

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

More from the series

Mahomes’ Fab 50

Let’s look back at all 50 touchdowns Patrick Mahomes threw during the Kansas City Chiefs regular season.

Expand All

  Comments  