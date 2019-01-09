Mahomes’ Week 1 touchdowns: the speedster, the shovel and ‘the sausage with hands’

TD 1: And so it begins
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
More than seven months after the Chiefs traded quarterback Alex Smith to Washington, Patrick Mahomes got his chance. And it didn’t take him long to make the most of it. In his first drive as the starter, Mahomes found Tyreek Hill on a slant pattern and let the speedster do the rest of the work.
Opponent: Week 1 at Los Angeles Chargers
Play: 58 yards to Tyreek Hill
Down and distance: 2nd and 4
Score: Chiefs 14, Chargers 3
Time: 6:39 first quarter
TD 2: Shovel to Thomas
A new season, a new play design from Chiefs coach Andy Reid. This was officially a pass, but all Patrick Mahomes did was shovel a ball to De’Anthony Thomas on the goal line.
Opponent: Week 1 at Los Angeles Chargers
Play: 1 yard to De’Anthony Thomas
Down and distance: 1st and goal
Score: Chiefs 24, Chargers 12
Time: 9:25 third quarter
TD 3: ‘Sausage with hands’
Anthony Sherman acknowledges he’s the last guy on the field to attract the defense’s attention, and, well, it appeared the Chargers were paying him none at all. After Sherman hauled in the score, Chiefs coach Andy Reid complimented him with this gem: “He’s a sausage with hands.”
Opponent: Week 1 at Los Angeles Chargers
Play: 36 yards to Anthony Sherman
Down and distance: 1st and 10
Score: Chiefs 31, Chargers 12
Time: 0:48 third quarter
TD 4: The winning touch
The touch pass works once more. The Chiefs twice burned the Chargers on this play, a design that had L.A. Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram running in the opposite direction. A few other NFL teams began to mimic the play over the next several weeks.
Opponent: Week 1 at Los Angeles Chargers
Play: 1 yard to Tyreek Hill
Down and distance: 3rd and goal
Score: Chiefs 38, Chargers 20
Time: 9:42 fourth quarter
Comments