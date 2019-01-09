Chiefs

Mahomes’ Week 1 touchdowns: the speedster, the shovel and ‘the sausage with hands’

By Sam McDowell

January 09, 2019 12:00 PM

TD 1: And so it begins

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first regular-season touchdown pass in 2018 was a 58-yard reception to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the first quarter against the Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. Hill reminded everyone it was his second touchdown of the day as he headed for the end zone. His first trip to the end zone came on a 91-yard punt return.
More than seven months after the Chiefs traded quarterback Alex Smith to Washington, Patrick Mahomes got his chance. And it didn’t take him long to make the most of it. In his first drive as the starter, Mahomes found Tyreek Hill on a slant pattern and let the speedster do the rest of the work.

Opponent: Week 1 at Los Angeles Chargers

Play: 58 yards to Tyreek Hill

Down and distance: 2nd and 4

Score: Chiefs 14, Chargers 3

Time: 6:39 first quarter

TD 2: Shovel to Thomas

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas (13) was hoisted into the air by wide receiver Chris Conley after Thomas scored on a 1-yard shovel pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter against the Chargers. It was Mahomes’ second touchdown pass of the 2018 season.
A new season, a new play design from Chiefs coach Andy Reid. This was officially a pass, but all Patrick Mahomes did was shovel a ball to De’Anthony Thomas on the goal line.

Opponent: Week 1 at Los Angeles Chargers

Play: 1 yard to De’Anthony Thomas

Down and distance: 1st and goal

Score: Chiefs 24, Chargers 12

Time: 9:25 third quarter

TD 3: ‘Sausage with hands’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated with tackles Mitchell Schwartz (left) and Eric Fisher after throwing a touchdown pass to running back Anthony Sherman in the third quarter against the Chargers. It was Mahomes’ third touchdown pass of the 2018 season.
Anthony Sherman acknowledges he’s the last guy on the field to attract the defense’s attention, and, well, it appeared the Chargers were paying him none at all. After Sherman hauled in the score, Chiefs coach Andy Reid complimented him with this gem: “He’s a sausage with hands.”

Opponent: Week 1 at Los Angeles Chargers

Play: 36 yards to Anthony Sherman

Down and distance: 1st and 10

Score: Chiefs 31, Chargers 12

Time: 0:48 third quarter

TD 4: The winning touch

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill high stepped into the end zone for a fourth-quarter touchdown, his third of the day against the Chargers. It was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ fourth touchdown pass of the day.
The touch pass works once more. The Chiefs twice burned the Chargers on this play, a design that had L.A. Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram running in the opposite direction. A few other NFL teams began to mimic the play over the next several weeks.

Opponent: Week 1 at Los Angeles Chargers

Play: 1 yard to Tyreek Hill

Down and distance: 3rd and goal

Score: Chiefs 38, Chargers 20

Time: 9:42 fourth quarter



