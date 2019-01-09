Wizardry of ‘Showtime Mahomes’ keys Week 9 Chiefs win in Cleveland against the Browns

TD 27: Screen-pass wizardry
Chiefs coach Andy Reid is a wizard of screen passes, and Patrick Mahomes connected with Kareem Hunt on one here for a long score. Hunt, playing in his home state, gave the ball to a 14-year-old fan and autographed it after the game.
Opponent: Week 9 at Cleveland
Play: 50 yards to Kareem Hunt
Down and distance: 2nd and 10
Score: Chiefs 7, Browns 0
Time: 8:14 first quarter
TD 28: Rocking in Cleveland
Another homecoming. Patrick Mahomes whipped a pass to tight end Travis Kelce, who hails from Cleveland Heights. Kelce scored in a stadium in which he had dreamed of one day playing. “Browns fans, sorry we had to do it,” he said.
Opponent: Week 9 at Cleveland
Play: 11 yards to Travis Kelce
Down and distance: 2nd and 8
Score: Chiefs 14, Browns 3
Time: 13:30 second quarter
TD 29: He’s ‘Showtime Mahomes’
It was a simple pattern. It was not a simple pass. Patrick Mahomes threw an absolute bullet to Travis Kelce on a slant. The tight end appeared to be well covered on the play, but Mahomes pulled the trigger anyway. “He’s being Showtime Mahomes,” Kelce said.
Opponent: Week 9 at Cleveland
Play: 13 yards to Travis Kelce
Down and distance: 1st and 10
Score: Chiefs 28, Browns 15
Time: 10:03 third quarter
