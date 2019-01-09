Chiefs

Wizardry of 'Showtime Mahomes' keys Week 9 Chiefs win in Cleveland against the Browns

By Sam McDowell

January 09, 2019

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes so far this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
TD 27: Screen-pass wizardry

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt nabbed a short pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and ran in for a 50-yard touchdown against the Browns in Cleveland. It was Mahomes’ 27th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid is a wizard of screen passes, and Patrick Mahomes connected with Kareem Hunt on one here for a long score. Hunt, playing in his home state, gave the ball to a 14-year-old fan and autographed it after the game.

Opponent: Week 9 at Cleveland

Play: 50 yards to Kareem Hunt

Down and distance: 2nd and 10

Score: Chiefs 7, Browns 0

Time: 8:14 first quarter

TD 28: Rocking in Cleveland

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw to tight end Travis Kelce for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Browns in Cleveland. It was Mahomes’ 28th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
Another homecoming. Patrick Mahomes whipped a pass to tight end Travis Kelce, who hails from Cleveland Heights. Kelce scored in a stadium in which he had dreamed of one day playing. “Browns fans, sorry we had to do it,” he said.

Opponent: Week 9 at Cleveland

Play: 11 yards to Travis Kelce

Down and distance: 2nd and 8

Score: Chiefs 14, Browns 3

Time: 13:30 second quarter

TD 29: He’s ‘Showtime Mahomes’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce pulled in a pass for a touchdown against the defense of Cleveland Browns free safety Jabrill Peppers in the third quarter in Cleveland. It was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 29th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
It was a simple pattern. It was not a simple pass. Patrick Mahomes threw an absolute bullet to Travis Kelce on a slant. The tight end appeared to be well covered on the play, but Mahomes pulled the trigger anyway. “He’s being Showtime Mahomes,” Kelce said.

Opponent: Week 9 at Cleveland

Play: 13 yards to Travis Kelce

Down and distance: 1st and 10

Score: Chiefs 28, Browns 15

Time: 10:03 third quarter

