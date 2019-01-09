Chiefs

In Week 13, ‘magician’ Mahomes hits Kelce twice as part of four-TD day vs. Raiders

By Sam McDowell

January 09, 2019 12:00 PM

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes so far this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
By
By

TD 38: Rushing leader Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scored a touchdown against Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley in the first quarter on a 3-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Oakland. It was Mahomes’ 38th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

In the Chiefs’ first game following the release of running back Kareem Hunt, Patrick Mahomes actually led the team in rushing. But he still did the bulk of the work with his arm. He made an early hookup with Travis Kelce look easy.

Opponent: Week 13 at Oakland

Play: 3 yards to Travis Kelce

Down and distance: 1st and goal

Score: Chiefs 7, Raiders 0

Time: 12:11 first quarter

TD 39: Milestone for Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught a six-yard touchdown pass, his second receiving score of the game, against the Raiders in Oakland. It was Patrick Mahomes’ 39th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
Ezra Shaw Getty Images

In hauling in a pass from Patrick Mahomes for the second time of the afternoon, Travis Kelce set a new career high with nine touchdowns. It was the third multi-score game of his season.

Opponent: Week 13 at Oakland

Play: 6 yards to Travis Kelce

Down and distance: 1st and goal

Score: Chiefs 19, Raiders 7

Time: 0:07 second quarter

TD 40: All hail the magician

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris pulled in a touchdown pass late in the third quarter past the outstretched arm of Oakland Raiders defensive back Karl Joseph in Oakland. It was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 40th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Patrick Mahomes rolled right and searched for an open receiver. In truth, there really wasn’t one, but he squeezed a ball into a tight window, and Demetrius Harris stopped his momentum in time to catch the pass. As he announced the play, CBS announcer Ian Eagle referred to Mahomes as a magician.

Opponent: Week 13 at Oakland

Play: 13 yards to Demetrius Harris

Down and distance: 1st and 10

Score: Chiefs 33, Raiders 16

Time: 0:04 third quarter

TD 41: Knocking ‘em down

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with wide receiver Chris Conley on a fourth-quarter touchdown in front Oakland Raiders cornerback Nick Nelson in Oakland. It was Mahomes’ 41st touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

The Raiders had crawled back into the game in the fourth quarter, and the Chiefs needed to answer to lock down a victory. They turned to Patrick Mahomes once more. He responded with a missile to Chris Conley, who fell backward as the ball hit his chest.

Opponent: Week 13 at Oakland

Play: 2 yards to Chris Conley

Down and distance: 3rd and goal

Score: Chiefs 40, Raiders 30

Time: 1:54 fourth quarter

