In Week 13, ‘magician’ Mahomes hits Kelce twice as part of four-TD day vs. Raiders

TD 38: Rushing leader Mahomes
In the Chiefs’ first game following the release of running back Kareem Hunt, Patrick Mahomes actually led the team in rushing. But he still did the bulk of the work with his arm. He made an early hookup with Travis Kelce look easy.
Opponent: Week 13 at Oakland
Play: 3 yards to Travis Kelce
Down and distance: 1st and goal
Score: Chiefs 7, Raiders 0
Time: 12:11 first quarter
TD 39: Milestone for Kelce
In hauling in a pass from Patrick Mahomes for the second time of the afternoon, Travis Kelce set a new career high with nine touchdowns. It was the third multi-score game of his season.
Opponent: Week 13 at Oakland
Play: 6 yards to Travis Kelce
Down and distance: 1st and goal
Score: Chiefs 19, Raiders 7
Time: 0:07 second quarter
TD 40: All hail the magician
Patrick Mahomes rolled right and searched for an open receiver. In truth, there really wasn’t one, but he squeezed a ball into a tight window, and Demetrius Harris stopped his momentum in time to catch the pass. As he announced the play, CBS announcer Ian Eagle referred to Mahomes as a magician.
Opponent: Week 13 at Oakland
Play: 13 yards to Demetrius Harris
Down and distance: 1st and 10
Score: Chiefs 33, Raiders 16
Time: 0:04 third quarter
TD 41: Knocking ‘em down
The Raiders had crawled back into the game in the fourth quarter, and the Chiefs needed to answer to lock down a victory. They turned to Patrick Mahomes once more. He responded with a missile to Chris Conley, who fell backward as the ball hit his chest.
Opponent: Week 13 at Oakland
Play: 2 yards to Chris Conley
Down and distance: 3rd and goal
Score: Chiefs 40, Raiders 30
Time: 1:54 fourth quarter
