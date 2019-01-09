Mahomes’ Week 6 touchdowns: After three quarters without a TD pass, he throws four

TD 15: Second-half awakening
After his first game of the year without a touchdown pass — he is human, after all — Patrick Mahomes went blank in the first half in New England, too. But he lit it up after halftime, going deep to his running back, who was no stranger to the Patriots’ end zone.
Opponent: Week 6 at New England
Play: 67 yards to Kareem Hunt
Down and distance: 3rd and 2
Score: Patriots 24, Chiefs 16
Time: 13:27 third quarter
TD 16: The Pat & Ty Show
The second half was all Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes. On this play, Mahomes waited for Hill to cut across the field and out-run his defender, then dropped the ball right into his lap.
Opponent: Week 6 at New England
Play: 14 yards to Tyreek Hill
Down and distance: 2nd and 10
Score: Patriots 27, Chiefs 26
Time: 0:56 third quarter
TD 17: Any means necessary
Patrick Mahomes lofted a pass to the end zone, a ball seemingly intended for running back Kareem Hunt at the goal line. But it sailed over Hunt’s head. Receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t give up on the play, sliding behind Hunt to make the catch and give the Chiefs a three-point lead.
Opponent: Week 6 at New England
Play: 1 yard to Tyreek Hill
Down and distance: 3rd and goal
Score: Chiefs 33, Patriots 30
Time: 8:38 fourth quarter
TD 18: We’ll drink to that
Those who were unfamiliar with Patrick Mahomes after the opening month of the season certainly knew him now. His fourth touchdown of the night was a 75-yard strike to Tyreek Hill, who was greeted in the end zone with a beer in the face from a New England fan.
Opponent: Week 6 at New England
Play: 75 yards to Tyreek Hill
Down and distance: 1st and 10
Score: Chiefs 40, Patriots 40
Time: 3:03 fourth quarter
