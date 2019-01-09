Chiefs

Mahomes’ Week 6 touchdowns: After three quarters without a TD pass, he throws four

By Sam McDowell

January 09, 2019 12:00 PM

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes so far this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
By
By

TD 15: Second-half awakening

15 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty after Hunt crossed the goal line and scored on a 67-yard reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter in Foxborough. It was Mahomes’ 15th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

After his first game of the year without a touchdown pass — he is human, after all — Patrick Mahomes went blank in the first half in New England, too. But he lit it up after halftime, going deep to his running back, who was no stranger to the Patriots’ end zone.

15.jpg

Opponent: Week 6 at New England

Play: 67 yards to Kareem Hunt

Down and distance: 3rd and 2

Score: Patriots 24, Chiefs 16

Time: 13:27 third quarter

TD 16: The Pat & Ty Show

16TD-PASS-WEB-ONLY.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught a 14-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in front of New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty to score in the third quarter in Foxborough. It was Mahomes’ 16th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

The second half was all Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes. On this play, Mahomes waited for Hill to cut across the field and out-run his defender, then dropped the ball right into his lap.

16.jpg

Opponent: Week 6 at New England

Play: 14 yards to Tyreek Hill

Down and distance: 2nd and 10

Score: Patriots 27, Chiefs 26

Time: 0:56 third quarter

TD 17: Any means necessary

17TD-PASS-WEB-ONLY.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill slid to catch a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in Foxborough. It was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 17th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Patrick Mahomes lofted a pass to the end zone, a ball seemingly intended for running back Kareem Hunt at the goal line. But it sailed over Hunt’s head. Receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t give up on the play, sliding behind Hunt to make the catch and give the Chiefs a three-point lead.

17.jpg

Opponent: Week 6 at New England

Play: 1 yard to Tyreek Hill

Down and distance: 3rd and goal

Score: Chiefs 33, Patriots 30

Time: 8:38 fourth quarter

TD 18: We’ll drink to that

18 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill outran New England Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon on a 75-yard pass reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes that resulted in a fourth-quarter touchdown in Foxborough. It was Mahomes’ 18th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Those who were unfamiliar with Patrick Mahomes after the opening month of the season certainly knew him now. His fourth touchdown of the night was a 75-yard strike to Tyreek Hill, who was greeted in the end zone with a beer in the face from a New England fan.

18.jpg

Opponent: Week 6 at New England

Play: 75 yards to Tyreek Hill

Down and distance: 1st and 10

Score: Chiefs 40, Patriots 40

Time: 3:03 fourth quarter

