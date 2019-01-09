Chiefs

Watkins burns Broncos for two TDs from Mahomes in Week 8, and the shovel pass returns

By Sam McDowell

January 09, 2019 12:00 PM

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes so far this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
By
By

TD 23: Slow start? No worries

23TD-PASS-WEB-ONLY.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce pulled in a nine-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Broncos in Kansas City. It was Mahomes’ 23rd touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

For the first time this season, the Chiefs were held off the scoreboard on their opening drive. It was an altogether slow first quarter. But Patrick Mahomes got things rolling afterward, starting with a slant pattern to his tight end, Travis Kelce.

23.jpg

Opponent: Week 8 vs. Denver

Play: 9 yards to Travis Kelce

Down and distance: 2nd and 5

Score: Chiefs 10, Broncos 7

Time: 9:31 second quarter

TD 24: Take that, Vegas!

24 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins celebrated after a 13-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City. It was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 24th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Before the season, Las Vegas oddsmakers set the betting line for Patrick Mahomes’ total touchdown passes at 23 1/2. Eight weeks is all it took for Mahomes to surpass that number. Sammy Watkins caught No. 24.

24.jpg

Opponent: Week 8 vs. Denver

Play: 13 yards to Sammy Watkins

Down and distance: 2nd and 9

Score: Chiefs 16, Broncos 7

Time: 0:54 second quarter

TD 25: In sync with Watkins

25TD-PASS-WEB-ONLY.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins scored on a 10-yard reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter against the Broncos in Kansas City. It was Mahomes’ 25th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

The breakout game. Patrick Mahomes and Sammy Watkins were on the same page all afternoon. For the second time, Mahomes found his receiver on a crossing pattern for a score. Watkins finished with season highs in catches, yards and touchdowns.

25.jpg

Opponent: Week 8 vs. Denver

Play: 10 yards to Sammy Watkins

Down and distance: 1st and goal

Score: Chiefs 23, Broncos 14

Time: 10:16 third quarter

TD 26: Digging the shovel (pass)

26TD-PASS-WEB-ONLY.jpg
After catching a pass thrown by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, running back Kareem Hunt made a spectacular leap over Denver Broncos defensive back Will Parks on his way to a the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter in Kansas City. It was Mahomes’ 26th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

For two months, the Chiefs had run a two-back formation set, with Patrick Mahomes rolling to his right. And for two months, the play was a speed-option look. Not this time. Mahomes faked the option and pitched a shovel pass to Kareem Hunt, who leaped a defender and then bowled his way across the goal line.

26.jpg

Opponent: Week 8 vs. Denver

Play: 23 yards to Kareem Hunt

Down and distance: 4th and 1

Score: Chiefs 30, Broncos 14

Time: 5:12 third quarter

