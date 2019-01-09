Watkins burns Broncos for two TDs from Mahomes in Week 8, and the shovel pass returns

TD 23: Slow start? No worries
For the first time this season, the Chiefs were held off the scoreboard on their opening drive. It was an altogether slow first quarter. But Patrick Mahomes got things rolling afterward, starting with a slant pattern to his tight end, Travis Kelce.
Opponent: Week 8 vs. Denver
Play: 9 yards to Travis Kelce
Down and distance: 2nd and 5
Score: Chiefs 10, Broncos 7
Time: 9:31 second quarter
TD 24: Take that, Vegas!
Before the season, Las Vegas oddsmakers set the betting line for Patrick Mahomes’ total touchdown passes at 23 1/2. Eight weeks is all it took for Mahomes to surpass that number. Sammy Watkins caught No. 24.
Opponent: Week 8 vs. Denver
Play: 13 yards to Sammy Watkins
Down and distance: 2nd and 9
Score: Chiefs 16, Broncos 7
Time: 0:54 second quarter
TD 25: In sync with Watkins
The breakout game. Patrick Mahomes and Sammy Watkins were on the same page all afternoon. For the second time, Mahomes found his receiver on a crossing pattern for a score. Watkins finished with season highs in catches, yards and touchdowns.
Opponent: Week 8 vs. Denver
Play: 10 yards to Sammy Watkins
Down and distance: 1st and goal
Score: Chiefs 23, Broncos 14
Time: 10:16 third quarter
TD 26: Digging the shovel (pass)
For two months, the Chiefs had run a two-back formation set, with Patrick Mahomes rolling to his right. And for two months, the play was a speed-option look. Not this time. Mahomes faked the option and pitched a shovel pass to Kareem Hunt, who leaped a defender and then bowled his way across the goal line.
Opponent: Week 8 vs. Denver
Play: 23 yards to Kareem Hunt
Down and distance: 4th and 1
Score: Chiefs 30, Broncos 14
Time: 5:12 third quarter
