Against the 49ers in Week 3: Yeah — Mahomes really just did that for a touchdown

By Sam McDowell

January 09, 2019 12:00 PM

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes so far this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
TD 11: Did that just happen?

11 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled away from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Cassius Marsh before throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Chris Conley in the second quarter in Kansas City. It was Mahomes’ 11th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Did he really just do that? Patrick Mahomes threw his first touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium, and, boy, was it something. During a scramble to elude pressure, he dropped all the way back to the 24-yard line, then fired on the run from the 19, pinning a dart to Chris Conley in the corner of the end zone. Mahomes ran more than 35 yards before releasing the ball. All for a four-yard pass.

11.jpg

Opponent: Week 3 vs. San Francisco

Play: 4 yards to Chris Conley

Down and distance: 3rd and goal

Score: Chiefs 21, 49ers 7

Time: 8:54 second quarter

TD 12: Mahomes to Harris

12 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris (84) celebrated his second-quarter touchdown from a scrambling Patrick Mahomes against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City. It was Mahomes’ 12th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

The throws don’t get much easier than this. After initially looking toward Sammy Watkins on the right side, Patrick Mahomes turned his body back to the left and spotted a completely uncovered Demetrius Harris awaiting his pass.

12.jpg

Opponent: Week 3 vs. San Francisco

Play: 13 yards to Demetrius Harris

Down and distance: 1st and 10

Score: Chiefs 28, 49ers 7

Time: 3:37 second quarter

TD 13: A score for Watkins

13 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins cruised toward the end zone on a 12-yard reception late in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Kansas City. The pass from from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was his 13th of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins gets on the board for the first time as a Kansas City Chief. Mahomes found eight other receivers for touchdowns before finally connecting with the team’s $48 million man.

13.jpg

Opponent: Week 3 vs. San Francisco

Play: 12 yards to Sammy Watkins

Down and distance: 1st and 10

Score: Chiefs 35, 49ers 7

Time: 0:34 second quarter

