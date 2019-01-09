TD 11: Did that just happen?
Did he really just do that? Patrick Mahomes threw his first touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium, and, boy, was it something. During a scramble to elude pressure, he dropped all the way back to the 24-yard line, then fired on the run from the 19, pinning a dart to Chris Conley in the corner of the end zone. Mahomes ran more than 35 yards before releasing the ball. All for a four-yard pass.
Opponent: Week 3 vs. San Francisco
Play: 4 yards to Chris Conley
Down and distance: 3rd and goal
Score: Chiefs 21, 49ers 7
Time: 8:54 second quarter
TD 12: Mahomes to Harris
The throws don’t get much easier than this. After initially looking toward Sammy Watkins on the right side, Patrick Mahomes turned his body back to the left and spotted a completely uncovered Demetrius Harris awaiting his pass.
Opponent: Week 3 vs. San Francisco
Play: 13 yards to Demetrius Harris
Down and distance: 1st and 10
Score: Chiefs 28, 49ers 7
Time: 3:37 second quarter
TD 13: A score for Watkins
Wide receiver Sammy Watkins gets on the board for the first time as a Kansas City Chief. Mahomes found eight other receivers for touchdowns before finally connecting with the team’s $48 million man.
Opponent: Week 3 vs. San Francisco
Play: 12 yards to Sammy Watkins
Down and distance: 1st and 10
Score: Chiefs 35, 49ers 7
Time: 0:34 second quarter
