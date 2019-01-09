Overtime for Chiefs, Mahomes in Week 14 against Ravens ... and two more touchdowns

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes so far this season
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
TD 42: Making them pay
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated Kelce’s touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens while the teams played in Kansas City. It was Mahomes’ 42nd touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Three defenders shaded toward Travis Kelce’s side of the field, but none seemed interested in following his route to the end zone. Patrick Mahomes took notice of the lapse in coverage almost immediately and picked out his tight end for the score.
Opponent: Week 14 vs. Baltimore
Play: 15 yards to Travis Kelce
Down and distance: 3rd and 6
Score: Chiefs 14, Ravens 10
Time: 2:37 second quarter
TD 43: Fling and a prayer
Kansas City Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie (77) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrate with running back Damien Williams after Wiliams scored on a catch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes late in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in Kansas City. It was Mahomes’ 45th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Few of Patrick Mahomes’ touchdowns were more timely. On a fourth-down play with less than a minute remaining, Mahomes targeted his running back to send the game to overtime. The more memorable play on this drive? A fourth-down conversion to Tyreek Hill on an off-balance prayer.
