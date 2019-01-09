Chiefs

Surpassing Dawson? Hill behind the camera? All in a day’s work for Mahomes in Week 10

By Sam McDowell

January 09, 2019 12:00 PM

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes so far this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
TD 30: Another day, another record

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his 30th touchdown pass of the season against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter to wide receiver Tyreek Hill while the teams played in Kansas City.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

The record had stood alone for more than a half-century. In 1964, Len Dawson threw 30 touchdowns for the Chiefs, a mark alone at the top until Patrick Mahomes came along. In just the 10th week of the season, Mahomes tied the mark on the opening drive against Arizona. It would not take him long to break it.

Opponent: Week 10 vs. Arizona

Play: 37 yards to Tyreek Hill

Down and distance: 2nd and 10

Score: Chiefs 7, Cardinals 0

Time: 14:04 first quarter

TD 31: Just picture this

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill took control of the end zone television camera after scoring a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals in Kansas City. It was Mahomes’ 31st touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer TNS

Lights. Camera. Action. Patrick Mahomes broke Len Dawson’s single-season team TD record, but it was Tyreek Hill who stole the show. Hill jumped into the stands and took control of a national network’s TV camera, filming his teammates on the field.

Opponent: Week 10 vs. Arizona

Play: 14 yards to Tyreek Hill

Down and distance: 3rd and goal

Score: Chiefs 20, Cardinals 7

Time: 5:31 second quarter

Mahomes' Week 11 includes improvisation, another four-TD outing against Rams in LA

