Surpassing Dawson? Hill behind the camera? All in a day’s work for Mahomes in Week 10

TD 30: Another day, another record
The record had stood alone for more than a half-century. In 1964, Len Dawson threw 30 touchdowns for the Chiefs, a mark alone at the top until Patrick Mahomes came along. In just the 10th week of the season, Mahomes tied the mark on the opening drive against Arizona. It would not take him long to break it.
Opponent: Week 10 vs. Arizona
Play: 37 yards to Tyreek Hill
Down and distance: 2nd and 10
Score: Chiefs 7, Cardinals 0
Time: 14:04 first quarter
TD 31: Just picture this
Lights. Camera. Action. Patrick Mahomes broke Len Dawson’s single-season team TD record, but it was Tyreek Hill who stole the show. Hill jumped into the stands and took control of a national network’s TV camera, filming his teammates on the field.
Opponent: Week 10 vs. Arizona
Play: 14 yards to Tyreek Hill
Down and distance: 3rd and goal
Score: Chiefs 20, Cardinals 7
Time: 5:31 second quarter
