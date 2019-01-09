Chiefs

Mahomes’ Week 7 highlighted by deep passes, trucked defenders and a TD off a bobble

By Sam McDowell

January 09, 2019 12:00 PM

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes so far this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
By
By

TD 19: A mammoth drive

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes smiled after running back Kareem Hunt scored on a second quarter 6-yard pass reception thrown by Mahomes during the Chiefs’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City. It was Mahomes’ 19th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

The Chiefs had scored on every opening drive in 2018, but this was a particularly daunting task. They began on their own 5-yard line. Ho hum. They marched 95 yards to the end zone — their longest opening-drive touchdown in 10 years.

Opponent: Week 7 vs. Cincinnati

Play: 6 yards to Kareem Hunt

Down and distance: 1st and goal

Score: Chiefs 7, Bengals 0

Time: 8:08 first quarter

TD 20: Absolutely Burfict

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt made a dive into the end zone to score on a second-quarter catch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City. It was Mahomes’ 20th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Vontaze Burfict is going to want to erase this highlight from his memory. The Chiefs singled out the Cincinnati linebacker throughout the game, and on a 15-yard touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter, Hunt plowed over Burfict to the end zone.

Opponent: Week 7 vs. Cincinnati

Play: 15 yards to Kareem Hunt

Down and distance: 1st and 10

Score: Chiefs 14, Bengals 0

Time: 13:18 second quarter

TD 21: Bombs away!

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 21st regular-season touchdown pass was to Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris, who caught a 17-yard pass for a score against the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

It wasn’t Patrick Mahomes’ longest pass, but his scoring strike to tight end Demetrius Harris came with a unique celebration: After hauling in the TD, Harris leaped behind an end zone fence, then tossed the ball back onto the field like a grenade. “Bombs away,” he called it.

Opponent: Week 7 vs. Cincinnati

Play: 17 yards to Demetrius Harris

Down and distance: 3rd and 6

Score: Chiefs 21, Bengals 7

Time: 1:55 second quarter

TD 22: Solid ground game

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher performs mock CPR on wide receiver Tyreek Hill after his fourth-quarter touchdown reception against the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City. The reception was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 22nd of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Patrick Mahomes even throws touchdowns on fumbles. Here, he bobbled the snap and the ball fell to the grass, altering the timing of the play. Yet he still found receiver Tyreek Hill in the shorter corner of the end zone.

Opponent: Week 7 vs. Cincinnati

Play: 3 yards to Tyreek Hill

Down and distance: 1st and goal

Score: Chiefs 45, Bengals 10

Time: 12:50 fourth quarter

