Mahomes’ Week 7 highlighted by deep passes, trucked defenders and a TD off a bobble

The Chiefs had scored on every opening drive in 2018, but this was a particularly daunting task. They began on their own 5-yard line. Ho hum. They marched 95 yards to the end zone — their longest opening-drive touchdown in 10 years.
Opponent: Week 7 vs. Cincinnati
Play: 6 yards to Kareem Hunt
Down and distance: 1st and goal
Score: Chiefs 7, Bengals 0
Time: 8:08 first quarter
TD 20: Absolutely Burfict
Vontaze Burfict is going to want to erase this highlight from his memory. The Chiefs singled out the Cincinnati linebacker throughout the game, and on a 15-yard touchdown catch from Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter, Hunt plowed over Burfict to the end zone.
Opponent: Week 7 vs. Cincinnati
Play: 15 yards to Kareem Hunt
Down and distance: 1st and 10
Score: Chiefs 14, Bengals 0
Time: 13:18 second quarter
TD 21: Bombs away!
It wasn’t Patrick Mahomes’ longest pass, but his scoring strike to tight end Demetrius Harris came with a unique celebration: After hauling in the TD, Harris leaped behind an end zone fence, then tossed the ball back onto the field like a grenade. “Bombs away,” he called it.
Opponent: Week 7 vs. Cincinnati
Play: 17 yards to Demetrius Harris
Down and distance: 3rd and 6
Score: Chiefs 21, Bengals 7
Time: 1:55 second quarter
TD 22: Solid ground game
Patrick Mahomes even throws touchdowns on fumbles. Here, he bobbled the snap and the ball fell to the grass, altering the timing of the play. Yet he still found receiver Tyreek Hill in the shorter corner of the end zone.
Opponent: Week 7 vs. Cincinnati
Play: 3 yards to Tyreek Hill
Down and distance: 1st and goal
Score: Chiefs 45, Bengals 10
Time: 12:50 fourth quarter
