Remember this record first quarter? See them all in Week 2 of Mahomes’ touchdowns

TD 5: Everyone scores
In the Patrick Mahomes-led offense, everyone gets a share. Wide receiver Chris Conley had scored just one touchdown in his first three seasons as a pro in Kansas City, but Mahomes made a point to get him involved. He was open on a seam route.
Opponent: Week 2 at Pittsburgh
Play: 15 yards to Chris Conley
Down and distance: 2nd and goal
Score: Chiefs 7, Steelers 0
Time: 13:05 first quarter
TD 6: Back-shoulder blast
Patrick Mahomes knew where he wanted to go with the ball all along, but he fooled the defense into thinking he was headed elsewhere with it. He looked to his left before turning toward tight end Travis Kelce for the back-shoulder throw.
Opponent: Week 2 at Pittsburgh
Play: 19 yards to Travis Kelce
Down and distance: 2nd and 9
Score: Chiefs 14, Steelers 0
Time: 9:08 first quarter
TD 7: Record first quarter
It was obvious from the beginning of the season that Patrick Mahomes would make his running backs an integral part of the passing game. He found one here on a swing pass. The Chiefs scored 21 points in the first quarter, tying a franchise record.
Opponent: Week 2 at Pittsburgh
Play: 5 yards to Kareem Hunt
Down and distance: 3rd and goal
Score: Chiefs 21, Steelers 0
Time: 2:24 first quarter
TD 8: It’s Kelce, again
The Chiefs’ pre-snap movement left the Steelers’ defense unsettled. Travis Kelce ran to an opening in their soft zone, and Patrick Mahomes threw precisely to that spot, giving Kelce his third career game with multiple scores.
Opponent: Week 2 at Pittsburgh
Play: 25 yards to Travis Kelce
Down and distance: 2nd and 9
Score: Chiefs 28, Steelers 21
Time: 12:42 third quarter
TD 9: Pat under center
Ten quarters into his pro career, it was already evident that Patrick Mahomes had mastered the shotgun. This was a departure. In his first touchdown on a play under center, Mahomes used a long rollout before finding Demarcus Robinson in the back of the end zone.
Opponent: Week 2 at Pittsburgh
Play: 3 yards to Demarcus Robinson
Down and distance: 2nd and 1
Score: Chiefs 35, Steelers 28
Time: 3:15 third quarter
TD 10: Tying the legend
Count ‘em up. Patrick Mahomes fired six touchdowns in just his second game of the 2018 season, tying Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the most in a single game in franchise history.
Opponent: Week 2 at Pittsburgh
Play: 29 yards to Tyreek Hill
Down and distance: 2nd and 13
Score: Chiefs 42, Steelers 28
Time: 13:42 fourth quarter
