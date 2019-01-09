Chiefs

Remember this record first quarter? See them all in Week 2 of Mahomes’ touchdowns

By Sam McDowell

January 09, 2019 12:00 PM

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes so far this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
TD 5: Everyone scores

5TD-PASS-WEB-ONLY.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ fifth touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season was to Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley, who pulled in the pass in front of Steelers cornerback Artie Burns in the first quarter in Pittsburgh.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

In the Patrick Mahomes-led offense, everyone gets a share. Wide receiver Chris Conley had scored just one touchdown in his first three seasons as a pro in Kansas City, but Mahomes made a point to get him involved. He was open on a seam route.

5.jpg

Opponent: Week 2 at Pittsburgh

Play: 15 yards to Chris Conley

Down and distance: 2nd and goal

Score: Chiefs 7, Steelers 0

Time: 13:05 first quarter

TD 6: Back-shoulder blast

6 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrated his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. It was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ sixth touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Patrick Mahomes knew where he wanted to go with the ball all along, but he fooled the defense into thinking he was headed elsewhere with it. He looked to his left before turning toward tight end Travis Kelce for the back-shoulder throw.

6.jpg

Opponent: Week 2 at Pittsburgh

Play: 19 yards to Travis Kelce

Down and distance: 2nd and 9

Score: Chiefs 14, Steelers 0

Time: 9:08 first quarter

TD 7: Record first quarter

7TD-PASS-WEB-ONLY.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt jumps into the end zone for a touchdown on a five-yard reception from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. It was Mahomes’ seventh touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

It was obvious from the beginning of the season that Patrick Mahomes would make his running backs an integral part of the passing game. He found one here on a swing pass. The Chiefs scored 21 points in the first quarter, tying a franchise record.

7.jpg

Opponent: Week 2 at Pittsburgh

Play: 5 yards to Kareem Hunt

Down and distance: 3rd and goal

Score: Chiefs 21, Steelers 0

Time: 2:24 first quarter

TD 8: It’s Kelce, again

8 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrated with teammates after scoring a touchdown on a 25-yard reception from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. It was Mahomes’ eighth touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

The Chiefs’ pre-snap movement left the Steelers’ defense unsettled. Travis Kelce ran to an opening in their soft zone, and Patrick Mahomes threw precisely to that spot, giving Kelce his third career game with multiple scores.

8.jpg

Opponent: Week 2 at Pittsburgh

Play: 25 yards to Travis Kelce

Down and distance: 2nd and 9

Score: Chiefs 28, Steelers 21

Time: 12:42 third quarter

TD 9: Pat under center

9TD-PASS-WEB-ONLY.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson tapped his toes in the end zone for a three-yard reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. It was Mahomes’ ninth touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Ten quarters into his pro career, it was already evident that Patrick Mahomes had mastered the shotgun. This was a departure. In his first touchdown on a play under center, Mahomes used a long rollout before finding Demarcus Robinson in the back of the end zone.

9.jpg

Opponent: Week 2 at Pittsburgh

Play: 3 yards to Demarcus Robinson

Down and distance: 2nd and 1

Score: Chiefs 35, Steelers 28

Time: 3:15 third quarter

TD 10: Tying the legend

10 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter over Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward in Pittsburgh. It was Mahomes’ sixth touchdown pass of the game and his 10th in the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Count ‘em up. Patrick Mahomes fired six touchdowns in just his second game of the 2018 season, tying Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the most in a single game in franchise history.

10.jpg

Opponent: Week 2 at Pittsburgh

Play: 29 yards to Tyreek Hill

Down and distance: 2nd and 13

Score: Chiefs 42, Steelers 28

Time: 13:42 fourth quarter

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

