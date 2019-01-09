Mahomes impresses Chargers’ Rivers, throws two more TDs in Week 15 loss at Arrowhead

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes so far this season
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
By
TD 44: Even Rivers is impressed
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson caught the first Kansas City Chiefs touchdown in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers when the teams played in Kansas City. It was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 44th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
You know you’ve done something special when you prompt a reaction from the opposing quarterback. After Patrick Mahomes scrambled for 6.17 seconds and shook off a tackle as he threw, Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers was caught on camera mouthing to himself, “Unbelievable.”
Opponent: Week 15 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Play: 5 yards to Demarcus Robinson
Down and distance: 2nd and goal
Score: Chiefs 7, Chargers 0
Time: 9:09 first quarter
TD 45: One for the rook
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams was congratulated by teammate Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie after Williams’ first-quarter touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City. It was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 45th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Hey, the rookie gets on the board. Mahomes hits running back Darrel Williams for an 11-yard screen pass, and the first-year player from LSU celebrates his first career NFL touchdown.
Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage
If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.
More from the series
Mahomes’ Fab 50
Let’s look back at all 50 touchdowns Patrick Mahomes threw during the Kansas City Chiefs regular season.
Comments