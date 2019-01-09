Week 16 at Seattle: Mahomes sets another touchdown record and hits West for a score

TD 46: Bright spot in Seattle
The Chiefs had a chance to clinch the AFC West division title in front of a primetime TV audience, but instead they led only once in Seattle — on Patrick Mahomes’ two-yard pass to running back Damien Williams out of the backfield.
Opponent: Week 16 at Seattle
Play: 2 yards to Damien Williams
Down and distance: 1st and goal
Score: Chiefs 10, Seahawks 7
Time: 11:21 second quarter
TD 47: Welcome back, West
Twelve players caught touchdowns from Mahomes in 2018. The final one was a thing of beauty to newly re-signed running back Charcandrick West. While rolling to his left, Mahomes threw the ball sidearm across his body over the middle of the field. Afterward, he stared at his hand like it was some sort of magic wand.
Opponent: Week 16 at Seattle
Play: 25 yards to Charcandrick West
Down and distance: 1st and 10
Score: Chiefs 17, Seahawks 17
Time: 5:18 third quarter
TD 48: Road record
Another NFL record. With an 11-yard pass to receiver Demarcus Robinson in the corner of the end zone, Mahomes finished the season with 31 passing touchdowns away from Arrowhead Stadium. That’s two more than any of his predecessors.
Opponent: Week 16 at Seattle
Play: 11 yards to Demarcus Robinson
Down and distance: 1st and 10
Score: Seahawks 31, Chiefs 28
Time: 4:36 fourth quarter
