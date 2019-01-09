Chiefs

Week 16 at Seattle: Mahomes sets another touchdown record and hits West for a score

By Sam McDowell

January 09, 2019 12:00 PM

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes so far this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
By

TD 46: Bright spot in Seattle

46 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams ran in for a touchdown after a short pass reception in the second quarter against the Seahawks in Seattle. It was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 46th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

The Chiefs had a chance to clinch the AFC West division title in front of a primetime TV audience, but instead they led only once in Seattle — on Patrick Mahomes’ two-yard pass to running back Damien Williams out of the backfield.

46.jpg

Opponent: Week 16 at Seattle

Play: 2 yards to Damien Williams

Down and distance: 1st and goal

Score: Chiefs 10, Seahawks 7

Time: 11:21 second quarter

TD 47: Welcome back, West

47TD-PASS-WEB-ONLY.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West bobbled a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter but got it under control to run in for a touchdown against the Seahawks in Seattle. It was Mahomes’ 47th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Twelve players caught touchdowns from Mahomes in 2018. The final one was a thing of beauty to newly re-signed running back Charcandrick West. While rolling to his left, Mahomes threw the ball sidearm across his body over the middle of the field. Afterward, he stared at his hand like it was some sort of magic wand.

47.jpg

Opponent: Week 16 at Seattle

Play: 25 yards to Charcandrick West

Down and distance: 1st and 10

Score: Chiefs 17, Seahawks 17

Time: 5:18 third quarter

TD 48: Road record

48 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson touched his toes in bounds to pull in a fourth-quarter touchdown reception against the Seahawks in Seattle. It was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 48th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Another NFL record. With an 11-yard pass to receiver Demarcus Robinson in the corner of the end zone, Mahomes finished the season with 31 passing touchdowns away from Arrowhead Stadium. That’s two more than any of his predecessors.

48.jpg

Opponent: Week 16 at Seattle

Play: 11 yards to Demarcus Robinson

Down and distance: 1st and 10

Score: Seahawks 31, Chiefs 28

Time: 4:36 fourth quarter

Read Next

kansas-city-chiefs

Make it 50: Chiefs’ Week 17 win vs. Raiders at Arrowhead includes two long Mahomes TDs

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

More from the series

Mahomes’ Fab 50

Let’s look back at all 50 touchdowns Patrick Mahomes threw during the Kansas City Chiefs regular season.

Expand All

  Comments  