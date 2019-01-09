Mahomes’ Week 11 includes improvisation, another four-TD outing against Rams in LA

TD 32: Clash of titans
The Chiefs weathered the first punch from the L.A. Rams on a highly anticipated Monday night matchup and got back in the game when Patrick Mahomes lofted a ball to Tyreek Hill on a deep cross.
Opponent: Week 11 at Los Angeles Rams
Play: 25 yards to Tyreek Hill
Down and distance: 1st and 10
Score: Rams 13, Chiefs 7
Time: 3:25 first quarter
TD 33: The double fake
Patrick Mahomes faked a handoff left. He faked another to the right. And then he connected with Kareem Hunt — for his final time in a Chiefs uniform — on a screen pass.
Opponent: Week 11 at Los Angeles Rams
Play: 21 yards to Kareem Hunt
Down and distance: 1st and 10
Score: Chiefs 17, Rams 16
Time: 6:28 second quarter
TD 34: Night at the improv
His first two options — Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill — weren’t open, but Patrick Mahomes is plenty capable of improvisation. He scrambled to his left, and Chris Conley never broke off his drag route. He was rewarded with the touchdown.
Opponent: Week 11 at Los Angeles Rams
Play: 8 yards to Chris Conley
Down and distance: 3rd and 4
Score: Chiefs 23, Rams 23
Time: 0:13 second quarter
TD 35: Sixth game with 4 TDs
The video-game numbers were a thing of regularity this season. Here, Patrick Mahomes threw his fourth score of the night. That marked his sixth game of the year with four or more, second most in NFL history for one season.
Opponent: Week 11 at Los Angeles Rams
Play: 4 yards to Travis Kelce
Down and distance: 2nd and goal
Score: Chiefs 30, Rams 30
Time: 7:09 third quarter
TD 36: Tyreek streaks
Patrick Mahomes threw a laser to Tyreek Hill for a 73-yard touchdown. No defender was within 15 yards of Hill, but even if one had been near, it might not have mattered. The throw hit Hill in stride.
Opponent: Week 11 at Los Angeles Rams
Play: 73 yards to Tyreek Hill
Down and distance: 1st and 10
Score: Rams 40, Chiefs 37
Time: 12:04 fourth quarter
TD 37: Six pack for Pat
Back and forth. Back and forth. In an old-fashioned shootout that would become the highest-scoring NFL game in Monday night history, Patrick Mahomes reached six touchdowns for the second time of the season. His final one was a drag route to Chris Conley.
Opponent: Week 11 at Los Angeles Rams
Play: 10 yards to Chris Conley
Down and distance: 1st and goal
Score: Chiefs 51, Rams 47
Time: 2:47 fourth quarter
