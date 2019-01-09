Chiefs

Mahomes’ Week 11 includes improvisation, another four-TD outing against Rams in LA

By Sam McDowell

January 09, 2019 12:00 PM

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes so far this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
By

TD 32: Clash of titans

32 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill hauled in a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in front of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Sam Shields while the teams played in Los Angeles. It was Mahomes’ 32nd touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

The Chiefs weathered the first punch from the L.A. Rams on a highly anticipated Monday night matchup and got back in the game when Patrick Mahomes lofted a ball to Tyreek Hill on a deep cross.

32.jpg

Opponent: Week 11 at Los Angeles Rams

Play: 25 yards to Tyreek Hill

Down and distance: 1st and 10

Score: Rams 13, Chiefs 7

Time: 3:25 first quarter

TD 33: The double fake

33 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt had plenty to celebrate after he pulled in a second-quarter pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Rams in Los Angeles. It was Mahomes’ 33rd touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Patrick Mahomes faked a handoff left. He faked another to the right. And then he connected with Kareem Hunt — for his final time in a Chiefs uniform — on a screen pass.

33.jpg

Opponent: Week 11 at Los Angeles Rams

Play: 21 yards to Kareem Hunt

Down and distance: 1st and 10

Score: Chiefs 17, Rams 16

Time: 6:28 second quarter

TD 34: Night at the improv

34 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Conley in the closing seconds of the second quarter against the Rams in Los Angeles. It was Mahomes’ 34th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

His first two options — Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill — weren’t open, but Patrick Mahomes is plenty capable of improvisation. He scrambled to his left, and Chris Conley never broke off his drag route. He was rewarded with the touchdown.

34.jpg

Opponent: Week 11 at Los Angeles Rams

Play: 8 yards to Chris Conley

Down and distance: 3rd and 4

Score: Chiefs 23, Rams 23

Time: 0:13 second quarter

TD 35: Sixth game with 4 TDs

35 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reached for a touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Rams in Los Angeles. It was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 35th touchdown pass of the regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

The video-game numbers were a thing of regularity this season. Here, Patrick Mahomes threw his fourth score of the night. That marked his sixth game of the year with four or more, second most in NFL history for one season.

35.jpg

Opponent: Week 11 at Los Angeles Rams

Play: 4 yards to Travis Kelce

Down and distance: 2nd and goal

Score: Chiefs 30, Rams 30

Time: 7:09 third quarter

TD 36: Tyreek streaks

36 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs for a touchdown after making a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter. It was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 36th touchdown of the 2018 regular season.
Kelvin Kuo AP

Patrick Mahomes threw a laser to Tyreek Hill for a 73-yard touchdown. No defender was within 15 yards of Hill, but even if one had been near, it might not have mattered. The throw hit Hill in stride.

36.jpg

Opponent: Week 11 at Los Angeles Rams

Play: 73 yards to Tyreek Hill

Down and distance: 1st and 10

Score: Rams 40, Chiefs 37

Time: 12:04 fourth quarter

TD 37: Six pack for Pat

37 TD PASS.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley scores in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard pass reception against the Rams in Los Angeles. It was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 37th touchdown pass of the 2018 regular season.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Back and forth. Back and forth. In an old-fashioned shootout that would become the highest-scoring NFL game in Monday night history, Patrick Mahomes reached six touchdowns for the second time of the season. His final one was a drag route to Chris Conley.

37.jpg

Opponent: Week 11 at Los Angeles Rams

Play: 10 yards to Chris Conley

Down and distance: 1st and goal

Score: Chiefs 51, Rams 47

Time: 2:47 fourth quarter

Read Next

kansas-city-chiefs

In Week 13, ‘magician’ Mahomes hits Kelce twice as part of four-TD day vs. Raiders

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

More from the series

Mahomes’ Fab 50

Let’s look back at all 50 touchdowns Patrick Mahomes threw during the Kansas City Chiefs regular season.

Expand All

  Comments  