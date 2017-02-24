The Star’s coverage of the Austins Bar & Grill shooting

Gunfire shattered an otherwise normal Wednesday evening at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe. Racial slurs reportedly preceded the violence.
The Star has dedicated extensive coverage to the shooting, allegedly perpetrated by Adam W. Purinton, and the tragic aftermath that followed with the death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla and hospitalization of Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot.
The shooting
Shots rang out at about 7:15 p.m. at an Olathe bar, leading to a manhunt and arrest 80 miles away.
A bystander hid until the gunfire stopped and thought it was clear to go outside. That’s when he saw two men on the ground.
Ian Grillot, hiding behind a table, counted the gunshots.
The aftermath
Srinivas Kuchibhotla, killed in the shooting, was the kind of job candidate that every hiring manager wanted on his or her team.
The company where two victims worked expressed devastation after the shooting.
Community members recount life in the same neighborhood as the alleged shooter.
Brian Eric Ford is raising money for people he’s never met: “I’ve been pretty closely following, since the election, the rise in white nationalism. I thought this was a chance to do something to show support for these communities that are being attacked.”
The charges
Charges were filed less than 24 hours after the violence.
The alleged shooter reportedly told two victims, Garmin engineers Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, to “get out of my country.”
