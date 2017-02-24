Crime

February 24, 2017 1:55 PM

The Star’s coverage of the Austins Bar & Grill shooting

The Kansas City Star staff

Gunfire shattered an otherwise normal Wednesday evening at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe. Racial slurs reportedly preceded the violence.

The Star has dedicated extensive coverage to the shooting, allegedly perpetrated by Adam W. Purinton, and the tragic aftermath that followed with the death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla and hospitalization of Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot.

The shooting

Shots rang out at about 7:15 p.m. at an Olathe bar, leading to a manhunt and arrest 80 miles away.

A bystander hid until the gunfire stopped and thought it was clear to go outside. That’s when he saw two men on the ground.

Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

A shooting was reported about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Austins Bar and Grill, 2103 E. 151st St. There were multiple victims in the shooting. The extent of their injuries was not known Wednesday night.

Ian Grillot, hiding behind a table, counted the gunshots.

Shooting victim from Olathe is being called a hero

Ian Grillot is recovering after he was shot Wednesday night at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe. Grillot intervened after a man was yelling racial slurs at two men he reportedly thought were Middle Eastern. One of those men died. This footage is from The University of Kansas Health System.

The aftermath

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, killed in the shooting, was the kind of job candidate that every hiring manager wanted on his or her team.

The company where two victims worked expressed devastation after the shooting.

Community members recount life in the same neighborhood as the alleged shooter.

Brian Eric Ford is raising money for people he’s never met: “I’ve been pretty closely following, since the election, the rise in white nationalism. I thought this was a chance to do something to show support for these communities that are being attacked.”

The charges

Charges were filed less than 24 hours after the violence.

The alleged shooter reportedly told two victims, Garmin engineers Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, to “get out of my country.”

Charges filed in Olathe Austins shooting

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder during a press conference with the Olathe Police Department and FBI.

