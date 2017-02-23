Police and FBI announce press conference to discuss Austins bar shooting in Olathe

Olathe police and the FBI announced a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss Wednesday night’s triple shooting at an Olathe bar.
The conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Olathe Police Headquarters.
The FBI, Olathe police and the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office will be conducting the conference.
A suspect in the case, 51-year-old Adam Purinton, was arrested in Clinton, Mo., several hours after the Wednesday night’s shooting at Austins Bar and Grill near 151st Street and Mur-Len Road.
One man was killed, and two others were wounded.
Two of the shooting victims were thought to be of Indian descent and witnesses have told authorities that the gunman made derogatory statements about them before the shooting.
