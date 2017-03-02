Grief counseling helpline offered in wake of Olathe shootings

A telephone help line is offering grief support for people in the Kansas City area in the wake of the Olathe shootings that left one man dead and two others wounded.
New Directions Behavioral Health is providing 24-hour access to trained counselors at the toll-free number 800-843-6514. A licensed clinician will speak to callers about their issues and guide them to the most appropriate care they need, whether that’s through the person’s employee assistance program, a community resource or their insurance coverage.
The FBI is investigating the Feb. 22 shootings as a hate crime. Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an engineer at Garmin Ltd., was killed. His colleague Alok Madasani was wounded, as was bystander Ian Grillot.
