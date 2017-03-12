Arcs of two lives intersect in tragedy at Austins bar in Olathe

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline Pause

3:09 Millennials Ask: What’s It Like to Retire?

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

2:40 Charges filed in Olathe Austins shooting

2:00 Hundreds crammed into church to honor victims of Olathe shooting

0:55 Doctor of Olathe shooting victim says patient needs time and rest

3:19 Salvador Perez and Drew Butera form a solid 1-2 punch at catcher for Royals

3:38 Foot-tapping Ozark fiddle music lives on at the McClurg Jam