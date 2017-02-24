Indian father of Olathe shooting survivor: Don’t send your children to America

The shooting of two engineers from India who may have been targeted for looking “Middle Eastern” is drawing attention nationally and abroad, fanning growing concerns that America is not safe for immigrants.
News of the triple shooting — in which witnesses say a man told the two engineers enjoying drinks at the crowded Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe to “get out of my country” before shooting one dead and injuring the other — traveled quickly to India. A bystander who intervened was also shot.
The father of Alok Madasani, the Indian victim who survived, said that anti-immigrant rhetoric encouraged by President Donald Trump has created a dangerous environment for immigrants.
“The situation seems to be pretty bad after Trump took over as the U.S. president,” Madasani Jaganmohan Reddy told the Hindustan Times in India. “I appeal to all the parents in India not to send their children to the U.S. in the present circumstances.”
Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a 32-year-old Garmin employee, was killed in the incident Wednesday night. Madasani, 32, who also worked for Garmin, and Ian Grillot, a 24-year-old Grandview resident who tried to stop the shooter, were injured.
The FBI is investigating the shootings as a possible hate crime.
According to an online post by Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, representatives from the Indian embassy rushed to Kansas to offer support to the families of Kuchibhotla and Madasani.
The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi strongly condemned the shooting.
“The United States is a nation of immigrants and welcomes people from across the world to visit, work, study, and live,” said U.S. Charge d’Affaires MaryKay Carlson. “U.S. authorities will investigate thoroughly and prosecute the case, though we recognize that justice is small consolation to families in grief.”
In India, the shooting commanded the news cycle, said journalist Rezaul Hasan Laskar of the Hindustan Times. Kuchibhotla’s father was so stunned he could not speak to media, Laskar said.
The Hindu American Foundation also did not mince words, calling Kuchibhotla’s death “the first reported bias-motivated fatality in the United States after the bitter Presidential election.”
“We call upon the US Department of Justice and local law enforcement to investigate this murder as what it is, a hate crime,” Jay Kansara, director of government relations for the foundation, said in a statement. “Anything less will be an injustice to the victims and their families.”
While officials investigating the incident have not confirmed or denied that the shooting was racially motivated, the involvement of the FBI indicates that the organization is looking into whether the incident could be considered a hate crime.
Kuchibhotla was enjoying a drink after work with Madasani when a man opened fire. Adam W. Purinton, 51, of Olathe has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
According to witnesses at the bar, Purinton had been shouting racial slurs before being asked to leave. Witnesses said he shouted “get out of my country” before shooting at Kuchibhotla and Madasani. He had previously left the bar and returned with a weapon, Grillot told media this week.
Purinton later told a bartender at an Applebee’s in Clinton, Mo., that he had shot two Middle Easterners, The Star learned.
“The horrible and painful hate speech targeting so many populations in our city, and now using a deadly weapon to reinforce a racist rant in a neighborhood family restaurant, should be frightening to our entire society,” the Jewish Community Relations Bureau said in a statement. “As Jews, we have long believed that an attack on one group makes all groups less safe. We call upon all people of good faith to speak out against racism and all forms of prejudice. “
Locally, friends and family of Kuchibhotla and Madasani, as well as others in the Indian community, said they were shocked and overwhelmed. Several friends of Kuchibhotla said his wife has asked them not to speak to media at this time.
A representative with the Indian Association of Kansas City said members expected a prayer meeting and vigil to be planned in the community after Kuchibhotla’s friends and family plan funeral arrangements in India.
“This incident has shocked the entire community and we are struggling to come to terms with something like this happening in Kansas,” Jagdeesh Subramanian said in an email.
