More than $950,000 raised so far on GoFundMe for shooting victims in Olathe

Donations of more than $950,000 have poured into GoFundMe sites established for one man fatally shot and two victims wounded in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime at an Olathe bar Wednesday night.
The donations — more than 25,000 in all — have come from all 50 states and at least 25 nations, according to GoFundMe.
Adam W. Purinton, 51, of Olathe was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, who was at Austins Bar & Grill with his friend, 32-year-old Alok Madasani of Overland Park.
Both men are of East Indian descent and worked at Garmin. They were together when Purinton allegedly declared, “Get out of my country!” and opened fire.
Madasani also was shot, as was 24-year-old Ian Grillot. Grillot, a stranger to both Kuchibhotla and Madasani, is being hailed as a hero for trying to stop Purinton. He was wounded in the hand and chest.
Three GoFundMe sites have been set up for the men.
By late Saturday morning, the site for Kuchibhotla had raised $552,000. A second combined campaign for Kuchibhotla and Madasani had raised $79,000, and the campaign for Ian Grillot had raised $322,000.
“This just makes me sick,” one donor wrote. “One goes out with friends for an enjoyable evening & gets this. I have no words — except my heart aches. It aches really bad. A young life gone for no reason. My prayers are with his wife & family.”
Another: “I’m so sorry. I don’t even know what America is anymore. There is nothing to say. I’m just sorry.”
And for Grillot: “Thank you for standing up to hate! I hope people follow your example. You literally took a bullet for a stranger because they were being persecuted. You are a shining example of humanity.”
Eric Adler: 816-234-4431, @eadler
