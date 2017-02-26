Hero wounded in shooting at Austins Bar & Grill continues to improve, hospital says

Ian Grillot, who was shot last week at an Olathe bar and has been hailed as a hero for trying to stop the gunman during a shooting rampage, continues to improve while hospitalized, the University of Kansas Health System said in an update Sunday.
“This weekend has been tough,” Grillot was quoted as saying. “I did get my chest-tube out, and that feels much better, but it is hard to describe how sore I feel.”
He was shot in the hand and chest Wednesday night at Austins Bar & Grill while watching basketball with friends.
Grillot and his family were quoted as expressing their gratitude to the community for the ongoing outpouring of support.
The health system said Grillot will remain hospitalized for a while longer and then will face a recovery involving physical therapy.
Comments