Ian Grillot, survivor of Olathe shooting, is released from hospital

Ian Grillot, a survivor of the triple shooting at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, was released from the hospital Wednesday, according to hospital officials.
Grillot had been hospitalized since Feb. 22, when he was injured while trying to intervene in the shooting of two Garmin engineers, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a 32-year-old Indian national, who was killed, and 32-year-old Alok Madasani of Overland Park, who was wounded.
Accounts of Grillot’s efforts to stop a man who had been harassing the two engineers with racial slurs have led many to hail him as a hero. Grillot was shot in the hand and chest during the attack.
On Thursday, the University of Kansas Health System released a statement saying Grillot had been released. “He has been through many hurdles since the shooting and still faces physician appointments and other critical meetings in the days ahead,” the statement read in part.
Adam Purinton, 51, of Olathe, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shootings.
Photos of Grillot out in public following his release circulated on social media Thursday.
#OlatheShooting survivor Ian Grillot is out of the hospital stopped by Austin's a week after that fateful night. ( from @KUHospital) pic.twitter.com/NuZmrU1nET— Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) March 2, 2017
