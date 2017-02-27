Clinton calls on Trump to speak out on hate crimes after Olathe shooting

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called on President Donald Trump to speak out against hate crimes in the wake of the murder of an Indian engineer last week at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe.
Trump has yet to comment on the shooting, which also left two other victims injured. His press secretary, Sean Spicer, said last week that it was too early to call the act a hate crime.
Clinton, Trump’s Democratic opponent in the recent presidential election, took to social media on Monday and called on Trump to take action.
“With threats & hate crimes on rise, we shouldn’t have to tell @POTUS to do his part. He must step up & speak out,” Clinton said on Twitter.
Clinton posted a link to a Kansas City Star article in which Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s widow, Sunayana Dumala, said she needed an answer on how the U.S. government would work to stop hate crimes.
Adam W. Purinton, the alleged gunman, told Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, two Garmin engineers from India, to “get out of my country” before opening fire in Austins on Wednesday evening, according to witness accounts.
Ian Grillot, a 24-year-old Grandview man, intervened and was also shot. He continueds to improve while hospitalized, the University of Kansas Health System said in an update Sunday.
