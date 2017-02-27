Monday court appearance for suspect in Olathe Austins bar killing

The man charged in last week’s deadly shooting in Olathe is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.
Adam Purinton is accused of shooting three men at Austins Bar & Grill last Wednesday in what is being investigated by the FBI as a possible hate crime.
Purinton, 51, is charged in Johnson County District Court with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
On Monday, charges will be read to Purinton and he will be asked if he can afford a lawyer. He will not be required to enter a plea.
Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, died in the shooting.
Alok Madasani, 32, and Ian Grillot, 24, were wounded.
Kuchibhotla and Madasani worked together at Garmin. They are from India, and witnesses have said that the gunman made derogatory statements toward them before the shooting.
Grillot was shot after intervening to help the other men.
Several hours after the shooting, Purinton was arrested at a Applebee’s in Clinton, Mo.
A bartender called police after Purinton allegedly told her he had shot people and was looking for a place to hide.
Purinton is being held in the Johnson County Jail on a bond of $2 million.
