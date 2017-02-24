Crime

February 24, 2017 6:11 PM

Doctors order quiet period for Olathe shooting hero; ‘Time is what Ian Grillot needs now’

By Toriano Porter

Rest has been prescribed for a man shot at an Olathe bar while trying to intervene on behalf of two other shooting victims.

Doctors with the University of Kansas Health System said Ian Grillot is recovering from a single bullet wound that pierced his hand and chest. Grillot was shot Wednesday at Austins Bar & Grill when he tried to intervene in the shooting of Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani.

Kuchibhotla, 32, was fatally shot, but Madasani, 32, survived.

Adam Purinton, 51, of Olathe was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of Kuchibhotla. He also is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the shootings of Madasani and Grillot.

Witnesses said Grillot was shot after he intervened.

Grillot, 24, was interviewed by several media outlets from his hospital bed after the attack. On Friday, doctors put a muzzle on his availability.

“Time is what Ian Grillot needs now,” said Ashley Bennett, a trauma surgeon at the University of Kansas Health System. “He’s doing great and he’s the kind of patient you like to care for because he’s a nice, young man.”

Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

Ian Grillot is recovering after he was shot Wednesday night at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe. Grillot intervened after a man was yelling racial slurs at two men he reportedly thought were Middle Eastern. One of those men died. This footage is from The University of Kansas Health System.

Leah Becerra The Kansas City Star
 

Bennett said Grillot’s prognosis for a full recovery is good, but the bullet is still lodged in Grillot’s chest because it would pose more of a threat to surgically remove it.

Plastic surgeons are considering options to help repair the damage to Grillot’s hand, Bennett said.

The University of Kansas Health System will update Grillot’s recovery on Monday.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

