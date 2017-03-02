Indian diplomat tells Olathe shooting hero his actions will be forever remembered

A man some are calling a hero for coming to the defense of two shooting victims from India received a visit from the region’s consul general of India after being released from the hospital.
On Thursday at the University of Kansas Hospital, Ian Grillot met with Anupam Ray, consul general of India’s Houston consulate, which serves Kansas and seven other states.
Ray was accompanied by Consul R.D. Joshi and Vice Consul Harpal Singh.
The diplomat expressed to Grillot and his family how grateful they were in India for his act of heroism Feb. 22, the night a gunman shot three men at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe.
Srinivas Kuchibhotla was fatally shot that night. Alok Madasani, also from India, was wounded. The men were reportedly shot because the gunman thought they were Middle Eastern.
Grillot was wounded when he tried to stop the gunman.
Adam W. Purinton, 51, of Olathe has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. The FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime.
Ray shared a tweet by Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj citing Grillot’s “heroism” and wishing him a speedy recovery.
India salutes the heroism of Ian Grillot ! Best wishes for a speedy recovery.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 27, 2017
Ray told Grillot they would celebrate him in India and forever remember his actions at Austins.
Grillot was released from the hospital late Tuesday but returned with his family Thursday to meet with the dignitaries from India, hospital officials said.
Grillot and his family were invited to India as soon as he is able to travel.
