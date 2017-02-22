Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

Police were investigating a shooting at a bar in Olathe that injured multiple people.
A police spokesman said the shooting occurred about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Austins Bar and Grill, 2103 E. 151st St.
There were multiple victims of the shooting, police said. The extent of their injuries was not known Wednesday night. However, KCTV-5 reported that two of the victims were critically injured.
According to reports, Olathe South High School was locked down after the shooting.
Former University of Kansas football player Daymond Patterson II tweeted that a cousin once worked at the bar. Patterson, now a personal trainer for professional athletes, expressed disbelief about the shooting.
“Heard somebody randomly went into a restaurant my cousin used to work at in Olathe today and shoot (sic) it up,” Patterson wrote. “Smh crazy world!”
This is a breaking news story. Details will be posted to www.kansascity.com as more information becomes available.
