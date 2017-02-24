India’s foreign minister vows to help family of Olathe slaying victim

A high-ranking official in India’s government has pledged to help transport the remains of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a victim of the Olathe shooting, back to India.
Sushma Swaraj, India’s minister of external affairs, wrote on Twitter that she had contacted Kuchibhotla’s family, who live in south-central India.
I have spoken to the father and Mr.K.K.Shastri brother of Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Hyderabad and conveyed my condolences to the family.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 24, 2017
After speaking with the family, she wrote she would offer the family assistance in bringing Kuchibhotla’s remains to his home country.
We will make all arrangements to transport the mortal remains of Srinivas Kuchibhotla to Hyderbad.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 24, 2017
Rezaul Hasan Laskar, a journalist with the Hindustan Times, a media company based in New Delhi, wrote that Swaraj is known for assisting people of India when they are abroad.
“She usually gets diplomats to intervene whenever she finds out about Indians in trouble anywhere in the world,” Laskar wrote.
Aside from pledging assistance, Swaraj also expressed dismay and disbelief on social media upon learning of the shooting inside Austins Bar & Grill.
I am shocked at the shooting incident in Kansas in which Srinivas Kuchibhotla has been killed. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 24, 2017
