February 24, 2017 3:50 PM

India’s foreign minister vows to help family of Olathe slaying victim

By Max Londberg

A high-ranking official in India’s government has pledged to help transport the remains of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a victim of the Olathe shooting, back to India.

Sushma Swaraj, India’s minister of external affairs, wrote on Twitter that she had contacted Kuchibhotla’s family, who live in south-central India.

After speaking with the family, she wrote she would offer the family assistance in bringing Kuchibhotla’s remains to his home country.

Rezaul Hasan Laskar, a journalist with the Hindustan Times, a media company based in New Delhi, wrote that Swaraj is known for assisting people of India when they are abroad.

“She usually gets diplomats to intervene whenever she finds out about Indians in trouble anywhere in the world,” Laskar wrote.

Aside from pledging assistance, Swaraj also expressed dismay and disbelief on social media upon learning of the shooting inside Austins Bar & Grill.

The Star’s Katy Bergen contributed reporting for this story.

