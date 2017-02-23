Olathe man shot at Austins ‘standing up for two people who were being wrongly bullied’

Employees inside Austins Bar & Grill on Wednesday night weren’t surprised to see Ian Grillot, ready to watch a basketball game and hang out.
And they also weren’t surprised when the bar regular — who’s been going there “forever” according to one staffer who knows him — reportedly stepped up to defend two men when another was spouting racial slurs at them. Grillot was known by some employees to be the calm guy to defuse tense situations.
Grillot’s sister, Maggie, posted a Facebook message to update friends and others on his condition after Grillot and the two men were shot at Austins about 7:15 Wednesday night.
“He tried standing up for two people who were being wrongly bullied,” Maggie Grillot wrote. “The bar was shot up — Ian thought the rounds were out and proceeded to go after the gunman who shot Ian too. He is stable but in ICU and at this time, cannot have any visitors. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support in this difficult matter.”
Grillot was inside the Austins patio area when a man directed derogatory, racial statements at two men believed to be from India. At one point, suspect Adam Purinton, 51, of Olathe, was kicked out of the bar and then came back in “to open fire,” according to Grillot’s GoFundMe page.
At least one witness reportedly heard the suspect yell “get out of my country” shortly before shooting men he reportedly thought were Middle Eastern. Both men, engineers at Garmin, appear to be originally from India.
One of the victims, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, died of his injuries. Like Grillot, Alok Madasani is still hospitalized.
GoFundMe pages have been set up for all three men. Grillot’s family said, “he’s already worried about the medical bills this will create. Please share. Thank you again.”
By 3 p.m. Thursday, Grillot’s GoFundMe page had raised more than $42,000. Kuchibhotla’s page had raised more than $53,000, and a page set up by a stranger for both Garmin employees had a little more than $9,000 by 3:40 p.m.
As Grillot recovered in an area hospital Thursday, he passed on a message to the people praying and thinking of him:
“Much love and appreciation to everyone showing support, thank you all,” his family posted for him on Facebook.
Dozens of family, friends and even strangers reached out to Grillot, a 2010 graduate of Olathe North High School, on the social media site:
“I was not surprised to hear about your bravery my friend,” one man wrote on Facebook. “You are a great man! Get well soon bro i love you.”
Added another: “... I’m so proud of him. An easy life is a meaningless one. He stood up for love and honor though it was dangerous beyond dangers. Nonetheless, he still was a man of courage. I couldn't be of higher esteem for you, Ian. Godspeed recovery.”
