KC-area restaurant, grocery, brewery updates in COVID-19: November openings, closing

Every month we run a long list of restaurant, grocery and brewery openings, closings and what will be coming soon. The COVID-19 crisis has upended the restaurant industry and pushed back many openings for weeks or months.

Here’s a list of some operations that have opened recently for drive-thru, take-out or curbside service, and some for dine-in. Several operations have confirmed that they will not reopen.

Openings

Aunt Mildred’s BBQ, food truck, 10805 E. Truman Road, Independence.

Boru Asian Eatery, 500 W. 75th St. The owners of the former Boru Ramen Bar reopened the restaurant with a new name to reflect its broader menu.

Brookside Beef Co., 751 E. 63rd St.

Cafe Cà Phê, mobile Vietnamese coffee shop.

The Classic Cookie & Cafe, Waldo, 409 W. Gregory. Reopened with new owners.

Cosmo Burger, inside Dodson’s Bar & Commons, 7438 Wornall Road.

Cosmo Burger _ Nicole Bissey Photography 08.jpg
Cosmo Burger uses fresh ground beef (or Beyond Burger), house-made pickles and sauce, buttered potato bun, griddle-grilled onions, and American cheese. Nicole Bissey
First Watch, Streets of West Pryor, 920 N.W. Pryor Road, Unit A, Lee’s Summit.

Goat and Rabbit bar, 1804 W. 39th St.

Harley’s Hideaway Bar & Grill, 12200 Johnson Drive, Shawnee.

Imo’s Pizza, 4200 Rainbow Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas.

Jovito’s Italian Cafe, 7408 Wornall Road.

Kung Fu Tea, 827 Westport Road. Softly opened Monday and will have a grand opening Nov. 20.

Lonnie’s Reno Club, Ambassador Hotel Kansas City, 1111 Grand Blvd.

lonnie playing with dish.JPG
Lonnie’s Reno Club has opened in the Ambassador Hotel Kansas City. Joyce Smith jsmith@kctar.com

Love is Key, 3000 Troost, Suite C.

Macho Taco, delivery or carry-out only operation operating out of Michael Forbes Bar and Grille, 128 W. 63rd St. in Brookside.

Midtown Market, 3967 Main St.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 13710 . Blackbob Road in Olathe.

T-Shotz, golf and entertainment complex, Metro North Crossing, U.S. 169 and Northwest Barry Road.

Torchy’s Tacos, 3050 Iowa St., Lawrence.

The Town Company, Hyatt’s Hotel Kansas City, 1228 Baltimore Ave.

Closings

Beethoven’s #9 Restaurant, 2 W. Piankishaw St., Paola.

Black Sheep Restaurant + Market, 1815 W. 39th St.

Denny’s, 1600 Broadway.

Oh! Cafe, 2976 Gillham Road.

Oregano & Thyme Mediterranean Market and Deli, 6116 Johnson Drive, Mission.

The Rieger restaurant, Crossroads, 1924 Main St.

Smashburger, 6551 W. 119th St., Overland Park.

Coming soon

Bamboo Penny’s, Park Place, 5270 W. 116th Place, Leawood. Early 2021.

The Big Biscuit, Sonoma Plaza, Lenexa. Early 2021 opening.

Black Agave Tequila Mexican Cuisine & Bar, 9720 Quivira Road, Lenexa. November opening planned.

Bruu Cafe, Country Club Plaza, 4709 Central Ave. It hopes to open later this month.

Butterfield’s Bakery & Market, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. Late 2020.

Canary, bistro, bar and rooftop patio, 3835 Main St. Hopes to open in November.

The Combine, deli, pizza and bar in the Wonder Shops + Flats, 2999 Troost Ave. The week of Nov. 9.

Cookies and Creamery, 533 E. Red Bridge Road. Dessert shop. Late November or early December opening scheduled.

El Gold, cellar saloon, Hyatt’s Hotel Kansas City, 1228 Baltimore Ave. Early 2021.

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 13612 Washington St. Plans to open in mid-November.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Streets of West Pryor, 920 N.W. Pryor Road, Lee’s Summit. Nov. 9 opening.

Fountain City Winery, West Bottoms, 1409 W. 11th St. By the end of the year.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Bluhawk, 7831 W. 159th St., Overland Park. Dec. 8 opening.

Fud, 10 Main St., Parkville. The owner had hoped to open in August but a new opening date was not available.

The Golden Scoop, non-profit ice cream/coffee shop employing people with developmental disabilities, 9540 Nall Ave., Overland Park. Hopes to open in mid-January 2021.

HiTides, 519 E. 18th St. New coffee shop selling Donutology donuts, Meshuggah Bagels and Snoasis Ice Cream hopes to open by the end of the year.

La Fuente Mexican Street Food, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 10932 Stadium Drive, Kansas City, Kansas. No opening date was available.

Papa Keno’s Pizzeria, 14850 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Nov. 23 opening.

Red Door Grill, Sonoma Plaza, 15918 W. 88th St., Lenexa. Before Thanksgiving.

Strip’s Chicken, 420 W. 85th St. Nov. 9 opening.

strips.jpg
Strip’s most popular order is its chicken strips with fries and donut with three, five or seven chicken strips. Strip's

Stroud’s Express, SummitWoods Crossing, 1736 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit. Plans to open the week of Nov. 9.

Summer Moon Coffee, Glenwood Commons, 9127 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Early 2021.

Va Bene Italian Eatery, 8232 Mission Road, Prairie Village. Late November.

West Bottoms Whiskey Co., 1321 W. 13th St. Hopes to open in late November or early December.

Coming later

Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in Overland Park’s Prairiefire, and at 7856 Wornall Road in spring 2021. It plans a summer 2021 opening at 4029 S. Noland Road, Independence.

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar, Southeast Fourth and South Salem streets, Oak Grove. It was scheduled to open in July but corporate officials did not respond to questions on the status of the restaurant.

Bluhawk, 159th Street and Antioch Road in Overland Park. Saltgrass Steakhouse planned to open a location there this year but officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

Captain D’s, 7525 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. After a fire it is set to reopen in 2021.

Chick-fil-A, 95Metcalf, Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. No opening date was available.

Chicken N Pickle, Prairefire, 135th Street and Nall Avenue, Overland Park. Spring 2021.

City Club Apartments, 1989 Main St. Chef Howard Hanna plans to open two operations — a natural wine bar and modern diner — on the first floor of the apartments. Spring or summer 2021.

Fajita Pete’s. It is in negotiations for an Overland Park. It also plans Brookside and Shawnee restaurants.

Hook & Reel, 11721 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. 2021.

Jersey Mike’s, Sonoma Plaza, Lenexa. Early 2021 opening.

Lion’s Choice, Waldo, 1621 W. 76th St. Plans are paused.

Loews Kansas City Hotel, 1515 Wyandotte St. The Stillwell restaurant planned to open this summer, but the opening has been pushed back.

LongHorn Steakhouse, 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. Early spring.

Ludo’s, shuffleboard bar, 325 E. 31st St. Early 2021.

Made in KC Trolley, River Market, 426 Delaware St. No opening date was available. It will have a cafe and bar as well as some limited local goods and gifts. Original trolley seats will be used for interior seating and it will have a patio.

Made in KC Cafe, 325 E. 31st St. Early 2021. It also will open a retail shop in the new development.

Madison’s Neighborhood Eatery, 915 to 991 W. 44th St. It planned to open this summer but now the opening has been pushed back indefinitely.

Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranch Mart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. Hopes to open in spring 2021.

One North, Interstate 29 and Armour Road. The development has been slowed by the COVID-19 crisis, including Flow House.

Pickle Bar + Kitchen, 135th Street and Switzer Road, Overland Park. Opening is on hold due to COVID-19, the owners said.

PT’s Coffee Roasting Co., 8139 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Plans are on hold.

Punch Bowl Social, 612 W. 47th St. Officials said they still plan to open in Kansas City and are “working through delayed opening dates at this time.”

Saloon - A Craft Cocktail Bar, inside Old Shawnee Pizza, 6000 Rogers Road, Shawnee (at Nieman Road). Spring 2021.

Sinkers Lounge, Power & Light District, 53 W. 13th St. Summer 2021.

Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan. The owners did not return phone calls.

Taco Republic, Corinth Square, 14100 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village. Spring 2021.

Taylor’s Donuts, 1827 Louisiana St., Lawrence. Early 2021.

Third Street Social, 5031 Main St. Early 2021 opening.

Tin Roof, 424 Westport Road. On hold due to COVID-19, so no opening date was available.

Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. Work on the project has halted again.

Torchy’s Tacos, 11919 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe. First quarter of 2021.

Unforked, Woodside Village, 4719 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood. The owner did not respond to questions on the opening.

Whataburger is looking at sites in Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit and Overland Park. At least one is scheduled to open in 2021.

Joyce Smith
Joyce Smith has covered restaurant and retail news for The Star since 1989 under the brand Cityscape. She appreciates news tips.
