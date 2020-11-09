KC-area restaurant, grocery, brewery updates in COVID-19: November openings, closing

Every month we run a long list of restaurant, grocery and brewery openings, closings and what will be coming soon. The COVID-19 crisis has upended the restaurant industry and pushed back many openings for weeks or months.

Here’s a list of some operations that have opened recently for drive-thru, take-out or curbside service, and some for dine-in. Several operations have confirmed that they will not reopen.

Openings

▪ Aunt Mildred’s BBQ, food truck, 10805 E. Truman Road, Independence.

▪ Boru Asian Eatery, 500 W. 75th St. The owners of the former Boru Ramen Bar reopened the restaurant with a new name to reflect its broader menu.

▪ Brookside Beef Co., 751 E. 63rd St.

▪ Cafe Cà Phê, mobile Vietnamese coffee shop.

▪ The Classic Cookie & Cafe, Waldo, 409 W. Gregory. Reopened with new owners.

▪ Cosmo Burger, inside Dodson’s Bar & Commons, 7438 Wornall Road.

Cosmo Burger uses fresh ground beef (or Beyond Burger), house-made pickles and sauce, buttered potato bun, griddle-grilled onions, and American cheese. Nicole Bissey

▪ First Watch, Streets of West Pryor, 920 N.W. Pryor Road, Unit A, Lee’s Summit.

▪ Goat and Rabbit bar, 1804 W. 39th St.

▪ Harley’s Hideaway Bar & Grill, 12200 Johnson Drive, Shawnee.

▪ Imo’s Pizza, 4200 Rainbow Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas.

▪ Jovito’s Italian Cafe, 7408 Wornall Road.

▪ Kung Fu Tea, 827 Westport Road. Softly opened Monday and will have a grand opening Nov. 20.

▪ Lonnie’s Reno Club, Ambassador Hotel Kansas City, 1111 Grand Blvd.

Lonnie’s Reno Club has opened in the Ambassador Hotel Kansas City. Joyce Smith jsmith@kctar.com

▪ Love is Key, 3000 Troost, Suite C.

▪ Macho Taco, delivery or carry-out only operation operating out of Michael Forbes Bar and Grille, 128 W. 63rd St. in Brookside.

▪ Midtown Market, 3967 Main St.

▪ Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 13710 . Blackbob Road in Olathe.

▪ T-Shotz, golf and entertainment complex, Metro North Crossing, U.S. 169 and Northwest Barry Road.

▪ Torchy’s Tacos, 3050 Iowa St., Lawrence.

▪ The Town Company, Hyatt’s Hotel Kansas City, 1228 Baltimore Ave.

Closings

▪ Beethoven’s #9 Restaurant, 2 W. Piankishaw St., Paola.

▪ Black Sheep Restaurant + Market, 1815 W. 39th St.

▪ Denny’s, 1600 Broadway.

▪ Oh! Cafe, 2976 Gillham Road.

▪ Oregano & Thyme Mediterranean Market and Deli, 6116 Johnson Drive, Mission.

▪ The Rieger restaurant, Crossroads, 1924 Main St.

▪ Smashburger, 6551 W. 119th St., Overland Park.

Coming soon

▪ Bamboo Penny’s, Park Place, 5270 W. 116th Place, Leawood. Early 2021.

▪ The Big Biscuit, Sonoma Plaza, Lenexa. Early 2021 opening.

▪ Black Agave Tequila Mexican Cuisine & Bar, 9720 Quivira Road, Lenexa. November opening planned.

▪ Bruu Cafe, Country Club Plaza, 4709 Central Ave. It hopes to open later this month.

▪ Butterfield’s Bakery & Market, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. Late 2020.

▪ Canary, bistro, bar and rooftop patio, 3835 Main St. Hopes to open in November.

▪ The Combine, deli, pizza and bar in the Wonder Shops + Flats, 2999 Troost Ave. The week of Nov. 9.

▪ Cookies and Creamery, 533 E. Red Bridge Road. Dessert shop. Late November or early December opening scheduled.

▪ El Gold, cellar saloon, Hyatt’s Hotel Kansas City, 1228 Baltimore Ave. Early 2021.

▪ El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 13612 Washington St. Plans to open in mid-November.

▪ Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Streets of West Pryor, 920 N.W. Pryor Road, Lee’s Summit. Nov. 9 opening.

▪ Fountain City Winery, West Bottoms, 1409 W. 11th St. By the end of the year.

▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Bluhawk, 7831 W. 159th St., Overland Park. Dec. 8 opening.

▪ Fud, 10 Main St., Parkville. The owner had hoped to open in August but a new opening date was not available.

▪ The Golden Scoop, non-profit ice cream/coffee shop employing people with developmental disabilities, 9540 Nall Ave., Overland Park. Hopes to open in mid-January 2021.

▪ HiTides, 519 E. 18th St. New coffee shop selling Donutology donuts, Meshuggah Bagels and Snoasis Ice Cream hopes to open by the end of the year.

▪ La Fuente Mexican Street Food, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 10932 Stadium Drive, Kansas City, Kansas. No opening date was available.

▪ Papa Keno’s Pizzeria, 14850 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Nov. 23 opening.

▪ Red Door Grill, Sonoma Plaza, 15918 W. 88th St., Lenexa. Before Thanksgiving.

▪ Strip’s Chicken, 420 W. 85th St. Nov. 9 opening.

Strip’s most popular order is its chicken strips with fries and donut with three, five or seven chicken strips. Strip's

▪ Stroud’s Express, SummitWoods Crossing, 1736 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit. Plans to open the week of Nov. 9.

▪ Summer Moon Coffee, Glenwood Commons, 9127 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Early 2021.

▪ Va Bene Italian Eatery, 8232 Mission Road, Prairie Village. Late November.

▪ West Bottoms Whiskey Co., 1321 W. 13th St. Hopes to open in late November or early December.

Coming later

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in Overland Park’s Prairiefire, and at 7856 Wornall Road in spring 2021. It plans a summer 2021 opening at 4029 S. Noland Road, Independence.

▪ Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar, Southeast Fourth and South Salem streets, Oak Grove. It was scheduled to open in July but corporate officials did not respond to questions on the status of the restaurant.





▪ Bluhawk, 159th Street and Antioch Road in Overland Park. Saltgrass Steakhouse planned to open a location there this year but officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

▪ Captain D’s, 7525 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. After a fire it is set to reopen in 2021.

▪ Chick-fil-A, 95Metcalf, Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. No opening date was available.

▪ Chicken N Pickle, Prairefire, 135th Street and Nall Avenue, Overland Park. Spring 2021.

▪ City Club Apartments, 1989 Main St. Chef Howard Hanna plans to open two operations — a natural wine bar and modern diner — on the first floor of the apartments. Spring or summer 2021.

▪ Fajita Pete’s. It is in negotiations for an Overland Park. It also plans Brookside and Shawnee restaurants.

▪ Hook & Reel, 11721 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. 2021.

▪ Jersey Mike’s, Sonoma Plaza, Lenexa. Early 2021 opening.

▪ Lion’s Choice, Waldo, 1621 W. 76th St. Plans are paused.

▪ Loews Kansas City Hotel, 1515 Wyandotte St. The Stillwell restaurant planned to open this summer, but the opening has been pushed back.

▪ LongHorn Steakhouse, 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. Early spring.

▪ Ludo’s, shuffleboard bar, 325 E. 31st St. Early 2021.

▪ Made in KC Trolley, River Market, 426 Delaware St. No opening date was available. It will have a cafe and bar as well as some limited local goods and gifts. Original trolley seats will be used for interior seating and it will have a patio.

▪ Made in KC Cafe, 325 E. 31st St. Early 2021. It also will open a retail shop in the new development.

▪ Madison’s Neighborhood Eatery, 915 to 991 W. 44th St. It planned to open this summer but now the opening has been pushed back indefinitely.

▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranch Mart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. Hopes to open in spring 2021.

▪ One North, Interstate 29 and Armour Road. The development has been slowed by the COVID-19 crisis, including Flow House.

▪ Pickle Bar + Kitchen, 135th Street and Switzer Road, Overland Park. Opening is on hold due to COVID-19, the owners said.

▪ PT’s Coffee Roasting Co., 8139 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Plans are on hold.

▪ Punch Bowl Social, 612 W. 47th St. Officials said they still plan to open in Kansas City and are “working through delayed opening dates at this time.”

▪ Saloon - A Craft Cocktail Bar, inside Old Shawnee Pizza, 6000 Rogers Road, Shawnee (at Nieman Road). Spring 2021.

▪ Sinkers Lounge, Power & Light District, 53 W. 13th St. Summer 2021.

▪ Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan. The owners did not return phone calls.

▪ Taco Republic, Corinth Square, 14100 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village. Spring 2021.

▪ Taylor’s Donuts, 1827 Louisiana St., Lawrence. Early 2021.

▪ Third Street Social, 5031 Main St. Early 2021 opening.

▪ Tin Roof, 424 Westport Road. On hold due to COVID-19, so no opening date was available.

▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. Work on the project has halted again.

▪ Torchy’s Tacos, 11919 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe. First quarter of 2021.

▪ Unforked, Woodside Village, 4719 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood. The owner did not respond to questions on the opening.

▪ Whataburger is looking at sites in Blue Springs, Independence, Lee’s Summit and Overland Park. At least one is scheduled to open in 2021.