Specialty cocktails, naturally-sourced wines: Owners of Waldo bar expanding to midtown

The owners of Dodson’s Bar & Commons in Waldo are expanding to 39th Street’s restaurant row.

Their Goat & Rabbit is scheduled to open at 1804 W. 39th St. on Oct. 30.

Cousins Atit Patel and Jugal Patel named the new bar after Kansas City political parties during the Pendergast era. It will serve specialty cocktails, naturally-sourced wines, and local craft beers and spirits.

Cocktails will include the Bee’s Knees (gin, lemon and spiced honey syrup) for $10, the Retro Cocktail Hour (Appleton Estate rum, Cassis liqueur, Orgeat syrup, orange and lime) for $12, and the Salty Dog (vodka, Aperol, salt and grapefruit) for $10.

They had hoped to open by May but said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed them down. They are still waiting on some furniture and beer taps as vendors get behind.

But they’ve held a few private events leading up to the official opening.

“Do we open a bar right now or do we wait until the following year?” said Atit Patel. “But we are pretty hard core in how we manage. We reduced our seating and are maintaining social distancing.”

Nomads, a coffee and cocktail lounge, formerly occupied the space.