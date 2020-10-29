Cityscape
Waldo’s new ghost kitchen serving burgers ‘you want to tell other people about’
A menu doesn’t get much simpler than this: smash burgers — single with cheese, double with cheese or Beyond Burger — and tater tots.
That’s it for Waldo’s new Cosmo Burger.
Cosmo Burger is operating a ghost kitchen out of Dodson’s Bar & Commons at 7438 Wornall Road in Waldo.
Customers place and pay for their orders online, and then schedule a pickup time at the kitchen window.
Owner Jacob Kruger was previously general manager at Bier Station. Before opening Cosmo Burger, he spent a month eating burgers at restaurants around town as research.
“It was fun research, don’t get me wrong,” he said. “I wanted to create something really simple and approachable. With a burger people know what they are getting. But I didn’t want it to be just a burger. This is a burger you want to tell other people about.”
He uses fresh ground beef smashed on the grill with a spatula, house-made pickles and sauce, buttered potato bun, griddle-grilled onions, and American cheese.
He named it Cosmo after his yellow lab mix, who died last year at age 13.
Hours: 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
