It’s been a hectic ‘offseason’ for Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball program

Kansas coach Bill Self gets back to work with his returning and new players with his annual “Boot Camp,” which starts Monday in the Jayhawks’ practice facility.

All was quiet in Allen Fieldhouse and in the Kansas men’s basketball coaches’ offices in the immediate aftermath of the Jayhawks’ 85-51 season-ending loss to USC on March 22.

KU’s players and coaches took a week to reflect individually on that lopsided NCAA Tournament Round of 32 setback as well as a 21-9 season that proved especially challenging amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, March 29, the focus shifted to the 2021-22 season amid a flurry of activity in KU’s basketball program that lasted well into the summer months.

Since last season’s end … five members of the 2020-21 KU squad elected to enter the transfer portal and selected new schools: Tristan Enaruna, Tyon Grant-Foster, Latrell Jossell, Gethro Muscadin and Bryce Thompson. Also, one signee, juco player Sydney Curry, reopened his recruiting and thus was released from his letter-of-intent.

Four players left other universities to transfer in and play for Bill Self’s Jayhawks in 2021-22: Jalen Coleman-Lands, Cam Martin, Remy Martin and Joseph Yesufu.

KU also added a pair of high school scholarship players (Bobby Pettiford, Kyle Cuffe Jr.) to go with two preps who signed in November of 2020 (KJ Adams, Zach Clemence) as well as a pair of walk-ons (Dillon Wilhite, Charlie McCarthy). The Jayhawks also had two players declare for the NBA Draft (Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Wilson) before deciding to return to school, lost an assistant coach (Jerrance Howard) before gaining a replacement (Jeremy Case) and a new video coordinator (Brady Morningstar) amid a dizzying amount of transactions.

All the movement led junior guard Christian Braun to jokingly say of his routine following season’s end to the start of summer school: “Playing basketball by myself at home and seeing who else KU signed.”

KU coach Self remarked of the changes: “We’ve had a lot of balls in the air, a lot of things going on in our program (that are) very positive but also some unknowns. There’s a lot of positivity within the athletic department with the new leadership. We’re all excited.”

Oh yes, KU introduced a new athletic director in Travis Goff on April 5.

Also noticing all the activity in a relatively short period of time were returning players Dajuan Harris and David McCormack.

“We’ve got a whole bunch of new people coming in,” sophomore point guard Harris said after working a session of Brett Ballard’s Washburn basketball camp in June.

“It’s definitely been hectic with all the new guys. I’ve never been on a team where there’s been so many new people,” senior forward McCormack noted.

In an attempt to summarize as first-semester classes begin this week on KU’s campus for the 2021-22 school year, here’s a timeline of happenings in one of the most active “offseasons” of the 19-year Self era.

March 29: Tyon Grant-Foster enters transfer portal (then ultimately announces for DePaul on April 16)

A 6-foot-7, 205-pound graduate of Schlagle High School and Indian Hills Community College, Grant-Foster averaged 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds during his one season in Lawrence. Grant-Foster played an average of 8.1 minutes a game in 22 games. He hit 39.1% of his shots. He was 3-of-23 from three for 13%. He made 11 of 21 free throws for 52.4%.

The junior wing did go out on a productive note. He scored seven points and grabbed two rebounds while playing nine minutes in the NCAA Tournament loss to USC.

At DePaul, the 2019-20 NJCAA honorable mention All-America pick will be playing for first-year Blue Demon coach Tony Stubblefield.

March 30: Bobby Pettiford makes pledge to KU (his signing was announced April 15)

Pettiford, a 6-1, 175-pound point guard from South Granville High School in Creedmoor, North Carolina, chose KU over Providence, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, Texas A&M, Hampton, North Carolina Central, North Carolina A&T, Coppin State and others.

Coaches from Duke and North Carolina showed interest as well in Pettiford, the country’s No. 92-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to ESPN.com and No. 121-ranked player by Rivals.com, who originally signed with Louisville. He asked out of his letter-of-intent with the Cardinals on March 20.

Pettiford averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game in 2020-21 for (12-4) South Granville High School.

March 30: Tristan Enaruna enters transfer portal (then ultimately announces for Iowa State on April 20)

Enaruna, a 6-8 sophomore wing from Netherlands, also considered Creighton as a transfer destination after averaging 2.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 9.4 minutes a game in 25 games in 2020-21. He did not play in KU’s two NCAA Tournament games after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 14.

At ISU, he will play for first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger, who also has brought in transfers Izaiah Brockington (Penn State), Aljaz Kunc (Washington State), Robert Jones (Denver), Caleb Grill (UNLV) and Gabe Kalscheur (Minnesota).

March 31: Cam Martin pledges to KU (his signing was announced on April 14)

Martin, a 6-9, 240-pound senior forward at Missouri Southern State University, chose KU over Texas, UNLV, Creighton, Georgetown, Colorado State and Stetson.

The second-team NCAA Division II All-America power forward and unanimous first-team all-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association pick, was recommended to KU by MSSU coach Jeff Boschee, a former standout guard at KU.

Martin averaged 25.0 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Lions in 2020-21. He hit 209 of 361 shots for 57.9%. He was 49-of-110 from three (44.5%) and 107-of-145 (73.8%) from the free throw line.

Martin, a native of Yukon, Oklahoma, is Missouri Southern’s second-leading career scorer with 2,040 points. He transferred to Missouri Southern after one year at Division I Jacksonville State. He played three years at Missouri Southern and is taking advantage of an NCAA rule that allows players a Super Senior season in response to the pandemic.

March 31: Gethro Muscadin enters transfer portal (then ultimately announces for New Mexico on May 1)

Muscadin, a 6-10, 220-pound native of Gonaives, Haiti, played 32 total minutes in 12 games his one season at KU. He chose the Lobos over Boston College, Wichita State, Penn State and others.

For the season he took just two shots, making one. He had 10 rebounds total in his 12 minutes.

At New Mexico, Muscadin will play for first-year coach Richard Pitino. Pitino recruited Muscadin when Muscadin was a senior at Aspire Academy in Louisville and Pitino was Minnesota coach.

March 31: David McCormack undergoes surgery on his right foot

McCormack, a 6-10 senior-to-be from Norfolk, Virginia, hurt his right foot with a couple weeks left in the 2020-21 regular season. He aggravated the injury in a first-round NCAA Tournament victory over Eastern Washington. In that game, he scored 22 points and secured nine rebounds.

Playing in pain, he scored five points and grabbed four rebounds in 22 minutes in the second-round tourney loss to USC.

For the season he averaged 13.4 points and 6.1 boards. He returned to action at practice during July and Self on Sunday said he’s been cleared to practice as the semester begins.

April 2: Bill Self signs “lifetime” contract at KU

Self, 58, whose current contract was set to expire after the 2021-22 season, agreed to a new five-year rolling agreement that automatically adds one year at the conclusion of each season for the remainder of his career.

The new contract guarantees Self $5.41 million per year — a $225,000 base salary, a $2.75 million professional services contract and an annual $2.435 million retention bonus — a raise of about $200,000 annually.

The contract was negotiated by then-interim athletic director Kurt Watson and chancellor Douglas Girod, shortly before new athletic director Goff was introduced as KU AD on April 5.

April 6: Jerrance Howard leaves KU for Texas

Howard, who completed eight seasons as an assistant coach at Kansas, took a job on Chris Beard’s coaching staff at Texas. Beard was hired away from Texas Tech to replace new Marquette head coach Shaka Smart in Austin, Texas.

Howard was part of six Big 12 regular-season championships, two Big 12 postseason tournament titles, six in-season tourney titles and seven NCAA Tournament appearances (tourney was called off in 2020 because of pandemic), including three Elite Eight runs and one Final Four in 2018.

April 7: Joseph Yesufu picks Kansas (his signing was announced on April 14)

Yesufu, a 6-0 Drake sophomore from Bolingbrook, Illinois, chose KU as his transfer destination over USC and Georgia. He also considered Texas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Arizona State, Washington State and Wisconsin.

Yesufu averaged 12.8 points, 1.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds a game in 2020-21 for (26-5) Drake. The Missouri Valley Conference’s sixth man of the year started seven games after Roman Penn suffered a broken foot in late February.

Yesufu averaged 23.2 points in the last nine games of the season. He hit four or more threes in five of those nine games. For the year, Yesufu hit 44.2% of his shots. He made 48 of 125 threes for 38.4% and 69 of 85 free throws for 81.2%. Yesufu dished 56 assists to 37 turnovers with 33 steals.

During the regular season, he scored a career-high 36 points in a win over Evansville. He was chosen the Missouri Valley Conference’s sixth man of the year after coming off the bench in in 24 of 31 games. He started seven contests and averaged 23.9 minutes per game. He played two seasons at Drake.

April 8: Ochai Agbaji enters his name in 2021 NBA Draft

Agbaji, a 6-5 guard out of Oak Park High School, led KU in scoring with 14.1 points per game last season while making 42% of his shots including 38% of his threes.

He earned honorable mention all-Big 12 honors as a junior. At season’s end he’d started in 77 of his 83 career games for KU. He received an invitation to the NBA Combine and worked out for several pro teams while testing the waters.

April 8: Latrell Jossell enters transfer portal (them ultimately announces for Stephen F. Austin on April 23)

Jossell, a 5-11, 160-pound Chicago native who played his senior year of high school in Keller, Texas, played 28 total minutes in 11 games his only season in Lawrence. For the season, Jossell took just 10 shots, making four. He had two assists and two turnovers.

Jossell, unranked in the recruiting Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com, had a foot injury that limited him to four games his senior season at Keller Central High School. The foot problem resurfaced at one point his freshman season at KU.

At Stephen F. Austin, he will play for former KU video coordinator Kyle Keller, who is entering his sixth season at SFA. He chose SFA over Wichita State and Southern Illinois.

April 9: Jalen Wilson enters his name in 2021 NBA Draft

Wilson, a 6-8 red-shirt sophomore from Denton, Texas, averaged 12.1 points per game in 2020-21 and grabbed a team-leading 8.2 rebounds a game.

He appeared in 28 games with 26 starts and was named to the 2021 Big 12 all-newcomer and Big 12 all-freshman teams. Wilson was a unanimous choice by the conference coaches for the all-freshman team after posting eight double-doubles. He was invited to the G League Elite camp but not the NBA Combine.

April 13: Bryce Thompson enters transfer portal (then ultimately announces for Oklahoma State on May 13)

Thompson, a 6-5 sophomore from Tulsa, Oklahoma, averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in an injury-plagued freshman season at KU.

He had a back injury and broken hand that forced him to miss a combined 10 games. He started in four of the 20 games he appeared in, including the Jayhawks’ final three games of the season.

Thompson chose Oklahoma State over Oklahoma and Tulsa.

April 15: Kyle Cuffe Jr. switches from recruiting Class of 2022 to 2021

Cuffe, who committed to Kansas over Kansas State, St. John’s, Georgia, Pitt and Texas A&M on Dec. 19, 2020, originally planned on arriving in Lawrence for the 2022-23 season.

Instead, he signed a letter-of-intent and will play for KU starting this season.

Cuffe, a 6-2, 180-pound combo guard from Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey, averaged 25.0 points a game in a junior season limited to just two games because of the pandemic.

In 2019-20, he averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game for (24-3) Blair Academy. Cuffe was selected to the 2020 All-Mid Atlantic Prep League team.

April 21: Marcus Garrett keeps name in NBA Draft

Garrett, a 6-5 Dallas native, decided to not accept the NCAA’s offer of a Super Senior season at KU. The NCAA passed a rule last season allowing all players an extra year of eligibility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garrett averaged 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game for the Jayhawks his senior year. He hit 45.9% of his shots and 34.8% of his threes. He was an 81% free throw shooter.

Garrett dished 106 assists to 56 turnovers in 2020-21. He averaged 33 minutes a game. He was not selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, but signed an Exhibit 10 training camp contract with the Miami Heat immediately after the draft.

April 21: Danny Manning accepts assistant coaching job at Maryland

Danny Manning, who won an NCAA title as a player at KU in 1988 and was part of another KU national title team as an assistant coach in 2008, accepted a job on his former KU teammate Mark Turgeon’s coaching staff at Maryland.

At the time, Manning was working as a studio analyst for ESPN. Prior to that, he compiled a 78-111 record in six seasons as head coach at Wake Forest after going 38-29 in two seasons as head coach at Tulsa.

Manning was chosen Conference USA coach of the year in 2013-14.

May 16: Dillon Wilhite picks Kansas (his joining the team as a preferred walk-on was announced June 7)

Wilhite, a 6-9, 240-pound freshman forward from Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, California, chose KU over Army, Navy, Air Force, Boston University and others.

Dillon Wilhite’s dad, Brad Wilhite, is a former golfer at TCU and Lawrence (Kansas) High School. Dillon Wilhite’s sisters, Peyton and Brennan, play volleyball at Georgetown.

Wilhite averaged 18.0 points and 12.0 rebounds his senior year at Cathedral Catholic.

May 16: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame selects Paul Pierce for induction

Pierce, whose jersey No. 34 hangs both in the rafters of Allen Fieldhouse and Boston Garden in recognition of his three seasons at KU and 15 with the Celtics (19 in the NBA total) was one of 16 individuals revealed as Class of 2021 Hall of Famers in an announcement that aired on ESPN.

The Class of 2021 will be recognized Sept. 9-11 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Pierce will enter the Hall as a first-time nominee. He retired from the NBA in 2017.

At KU, he was a unanimous first-team All-American in 1998. Pierce earned all-Big Eight, freshman All-American and co-Big Eight Freshman of the Year honors in 1996. As a sophomore at KU, he was named Big Eight Conference Tournament MVP.

As a junior Pierce was named first-team all-Big 12 and MVP of the conference tourney. He was a consensus All-American and a finalist for the Wooden and Naismith awards. He finished his Jayhawk career as KU’s fifth-leading scorer all-time. Currently he ranks 10th on the all-time scoring list at KU.

Pierce’s jersey was hung in the Fieldhouse rafters in a ceremony in 2003 and in Boston Garden in 2017. Pierce played at KU from 1996 to ’98. He never lost a game in Allen Fieldhouse.

May 17: Remy Martin picks KU (his signing was announced on May 26)

Martin, a 6-0, 175-pound, two-time first-team all-Pac 12 player out of Arizona State, announced plans to play a Super Senior season at KU while keeping his name for the time being in the 2021 NBA Draft pool.

He declared for the NBA Draft on May 4 before putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal on May 11.

Martin averaged 19.1 points on 43.3% shooting (34.6% from three, 77.6% from free throw line) and 3.7 assists a game for ASU in 2020-21 after averaging 19.1 points and 4.1 assists in 2019-20.

May 19: Jalen Coleman-Lands picks Kansas (his signing was announced on May 26)

Coleman-Lands, a 6-4, 190-pound shooting guard who played for the Iowa State Cyclones in 2020-21 after prior stops at DePaul and Illinois, had entered his name in the transfer portal on April 9.

Coleman-Lands averaged 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23 games (22 starts) in 2020-21 for the (2-22) Cyclones.

He hit 120 of 276 shots for 43.5% in his one season in Ames, Iowa. He made 58 of 147 threes for 39.5% and 31 of 36 free throws for 86.1%. Coleman-Lands dished 27 assists to 46 turnovers with 19 steals.

He did not list any of his finalists publicly. “I did not have a list. KU was definitely my go-to option,” Coleman-Lands said.

May 26: Sydney Curry asks out of letter-of-intent with KU (announces for Louisville on July 15)

Curry, a 6-8, 250-pound junior from Fort Wayne, Indiana, who had orally committed to Kansas in November of 2020 and had his signing announced by KU in April, reopened his recruiting.

The third-team junior college All-American out of John A Logan Community College in Illinois, averaged 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in 2020-21 on 68.8% shooting. As a freshman, Curry averaged 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 74% from the field.

He initially chose KU over Maryland, Mississippi, Seton Hall and Texas A&M.

June 7: Charlie McCarthy joins KU team as preferred walk-on

McCarthy, a 6-2, 180-pound guard from Shadow Hills High School in Indio, California, averaged 12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 2020-21 at Shadow Hills. He started 13 games for the Knights, who went 9-4 in a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.

A freshman, McCarthy is the son of Kent McCarthy, lead donor responsible for construction of $11.2 million Marie S. McCarthy Hall, the dorm that houses KU’s basketball players. The hall is named after Charlie McCarthy’s grandmother.

July 1: Zuby Ejiofor picks Kansas

Ejiofor, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound senior-to-be forward from Garland (Texas) High School, who completed a two-day campus visit to KU on June 24, chose the Jayhawks over Texas, TCU, Oklahoma and Arkansas. He’ll be a freshman in 2022-23 after finishing his high school career.

Ejiofor is the No. 39-ranked high school boys basketball player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by 247sports.com and No. 58-rated player by Rivals.com. He made all five campus visits to his finalists in the month of June.

Ejiofor averaged 21.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game during his junior season at Garland High School. He scored 36 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Houston Hoops in a recent AAU basketball game against 3D Empire. He joined Gradey Dick of Sunrise Christian as KU’s first two commitments in the Class of 2022.

July 2: Jalen Wilson removes name from NBA Draft

Wilson made the announcement on Twitter with a post that read, “I’m back.”

He was invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp but not the NBA Combine. He said he “interviewed with over 15 teams and all had positive feedback but they also told me what they wanted to see me improve in my game.”

“We are so happy about Jalen’s decision to return,” Self said. “He did exactly what the process allowed and received great advice on what he needs to work on moving forward. There is no doubt his experience in testing the NBA will benefit him down the line. Jalen had a terrific freshman year for us and we look forward to an even more productive sophomore campaign.”

July 6: Ochai Agbaji removes name from NBA Draft

He elected to play one more season at KU.

Agbaji said in a release: “Jayhawk Nation, I’m coming back to KU this season. Going through the process at the NBA Combine and team workouts has been a really good experience. I cannot thank my family enough, the NBA teams, my KU coaches and teammates, as well as everyone who supported me in this process. I am so looking forward to next season, playing in front of the best fans in basketball and contending for a national championship.”

Self said: “We are all very excited Ochai has made the decision to return for one more year. He did exactly what the process allows and encourages players considering the draft to do. He will be better for it and so will our basketball team. We believe Ochai is a first-round talent and I look forward to pushing him daily towards that.”

July 6: Remy Martin removes name from NBA Draft

The Burbank, California senior was not invited to the G League Elite camp or the NBA Combine. An NBA front office official told The Star it was unlikely Martin, who played four seasons at Arizona State, would have been taken in the July 29 Draft.

“I was blessed with the opportunity to put my name in the draft. The main objective was to learn what I needed to do to get better and try to be the best player I can be. It was pretty easy when it came to Kansas, playing for such a historic program and a Hall of Fame coach. I want to be a part of it. I want to be part of the brotherhood and help the team win as much as I can,” Martin said in announcing his future plans.

July 8: Larry Brown joins Memphis coaching staff

Former KU head coach Larry Brown was named assistant coach at the University of Memphis — the same day he accepted the 2021 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Brown, the only coach to lead teams to both NCAA (KU, 1988) and NBA (Detroit Pistons, 2004) titles, last worked as a head coach in 2018. He coached 24 games for Auxilium Torino, a pro team based in Italy. Brown will assist Penny Hardaway, who is entering his fourth year leading the Tigers.

July 16: Dajuan Harris named to roster of all-star team

Harris, a 6-1 sophomore point guard from Columbia, Missouri, accepted an invitation to play on the USA East Coast all-star Red team in a series of games against international competition in August in Spain.

The Red team, coached by Larry Brown, was to compete against all-star teams from Spain and France. The games were to be contested in Valencia and Barcelona, Spain.

The Red team roster was to consist of Harris plus Buddy Boeheim and Jimmy Boeheim, Syracuse; Matthew Turner, Western Connecticut State; Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers; Matthew Kelly, Assumption; Alyn Breed, Providence; Joey Baker, Duke; Evan Battey, Colorado and Patrick McCaffrey, Iowa. The tour was called off in late July because of COVID issues in Spain.

Harris averaged 2.4 points and 2.2 assists per game a year ago for the (21-9) Jayhawks. He had 65 assists to 24 turnovers in 30 games.

July 22: Texas, Oklahoma to leave Big 12 for SEC

Reports surfaced that Texas and Oklahoma had decided to leave the Big 12 for the SEC. The schools made the official announcement on July 26 when they announced they would not be interested in extending grant of media rights with the Big 12 Conference. On July 27 they announced they had applied for admittance into the SEC.

At this point, OU and Texas have indicated they will stay in the league until the grant of rights runs out after the 2024-25 school year. KU to this point has not announced its long-term future conference plans.

July 23: Self says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

“I was excited to get back on the road today to see some recruits at various tournaments this weekend, but I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in isolation,” Self said in a statement.

“Yesterday afternoon I started having some minor symptoms and wanted to get tested before traveling and being around these young men (recruits). That’s when I learned my results came back positive and a second test today confirmed that.

“I am fully vaccinated and feeling pretty good right now,” he added, noting he did initially have some minor flu-like symptoms caused by the virus.

In a statement, Self added: “If you have not, please get vaccinated so we don’t have to worry about this virus continuing to affect our communities and loved ones. I fully believe I would be in a much worse condition if not for the vaccine. Thank you to Dr. Magee (Larry) and our Kansas Team Health staff for their help and work through this pandemic.”

Self was able to return to work after more than a week of quarantine.

July 23: Remy Martin arrives on campus for end of summer session

Martin arrived in Lawrence with his parents, who on July 22 helped their son move into McCarthy Hall. Martin is roommates with Ochai Agbaji. His arrival was announced by KU the following day.

Martin worked out with his teammates for a week before heading home at the conclusion of KU summer school classes. Self annually gives his players two to three weeks off before the start of first semester classes, which this year started on Monday.

Aug. 10: KU receives a commitment from a third high school player in the recruiting Class of 2022

Marquise “MJ” Rice, a 6-5, 225-pound senior guard/small forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, announced for KU over Oklahoma State, Pitt, North Carolina State, Duke, Louisville, Mississippi, Virginia Tech and others. He also had considered playing in the NBA G League for G League Ignite.

He made an official visit to KU on June 22-23 and also visited Duke, Pitt and OSU.

He’s the No. 15-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by ESPN.com.

Aug. 16: Jeremy Case named assistant coach

KU coach Self promoted former KU guard Jeremy Case from interim assistant coach to full-time assistant coast to replace new Texas aide Howard.

A member of the 2008 national championship team, Case had been serving as interim assistant since April and has been on the KU staff since 2016 as video coordinator.

“I’ve known Jeremy since he was a baby and had the opportunity to coach him at KU,” Self said. Case is son of Win Case, a teammate of Self at Oklahoma State. “Then I had the chance to watch him one year with us as a graduate assistant before he went off to cut his teeth elsewhere in the coaching profession. He’s sharp. He’s personable and he’s prepared. Kansas is fortunate to have him represent this university.”

Aug. 19: Brady Morningstar returns to Kansas as video coordinator

KU coach Self named former Kansas basketball guard Brady Morningstar Case’s replacement as video coordinator.

Morningstar, a member of KU’s 2008 NCAA championship team, returns to KU after working as assistant men’s basketball coach at Kansas City Kansas Community College the past two seasons under head coach Brandon Burgette.

“We’re all excited to bring Brady back to KU to be a part of our coaching staff,” Self said. “Brady was a very good player here and was a great teammate. I can’t wait to add his knowledge, feel and personality to our mix. He’s been around coaching basketball and training since he finished playing, and I anticipate he’s going to be a terrific addition to our staff.”