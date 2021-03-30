Kansas Jayhawks sophomore Tristan Enaruna will transfer, Bill Self confirms

Kansas guard Tristan Enaruna passes in front of Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

Kansas sophomore guard/forward Tristan Enaruna has decided to put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, joining junior wing Tyon Grant-Foster, coach Bill Self confirmed Tuesday.

Enaruna, 6-foot-8 from Almere, Flevoland, Netherlands, averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game in 25 games this past season for KU (21-9).

He did not play in KU’s two NCAA Tournament games after having a positive COVID-19 test on March 14. Overall he averaged 9.4 minutes a game.

Enaruna’s name appeared in the transfer portal on Tuesday morning, but a minute later his name was listed as “withdrawn.” Self in a text message to The Star indicated Enaruna was entering the portal.

Enaruna played for Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, his final season in high school. He averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 2018-19 as Wasatch went 26-4. He was listed as one of the top international players at the Basketball Without Borders event.

Enaruna chose KU over Creighton and Miami. He was ranked No. 44 in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com.

On Monday, Grant-Foster entered his name in the transfer portal. The Jayhawks now have two scholarships to award in recruiting.

The Jayhawks are pursuing several players, including high school senior point guards TyTy Washington of Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona and Bobby Pettiford of South Granville High in Creedmoor, North Carolina.

KU has signed Zach Clemence, a 6-10, 205-pound senior forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas and K.J. Adams, a 6-7, 220-pound senior power forward from Westlake High in Austin, Texas. KU has received a commitment from junior college power forward Sydney Curry, 6-8, 265 pounds out of Logan Community College in Carterville, Illinois. Clemence is ranked No. 35 and Adams No. 73 nationally by Rivals.com.