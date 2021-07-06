Kansas Jayhawks’ Ochai Agbaji to withdraw from NBA Draft and return to KU: report

Ochai Agbaji went up for two of his nine points in the Kansas Jayhawks’ victory over K-State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on February 17, 2021.

Kansas Jayhawks senior guard Ochai Agbaji has decided to remove his name from the 2021 NBA Draft and return to KU to continue his college basketball career, according to a report at ESPN.com.

Agbaji, a 6-foot-5 graduate of Oak Park High School, placed his name in the 2021 NBA Draft pool on April 8.

Jonathan Givony wrote Tuesday that Agbaji would “withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Kansas for his senior season.”

KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self has not confirmed the report to The Star.

Agbaji has not answered text requests for comment from The Star. An Agbaji family member has not yet returned a request for comment.

One NBA source told The Star late Tuesday morning that scouts from that particular team were told Tuesday that Agbaji indeed is returning to school and the team should remove his name off the list of available prospects for the draft.

Agbaji — he was invited to and attended the 2021 NBA Combine for pro prospects — averaged 14.1 points and 3.7 rebounds a game a year ago. He was an all-Big 12 honorable mention selection for the second-straight season. He ranked fourth in the Big 12 in three-point field goal percentage (38.3%), while leading the conference in threes made per game (2.6).

Agbaji has started 77 straight games for KU and has 920 career points. His 147 career three-pointers made rank 18th in KU history and his 418 threes attempted rank 16th.

The deadline to withdraw from the draft pool and retain college eligibility is 10:59 p.m., Wednesday.

KU redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson announced Friday that he would return to KU to continue his college career.

KU senior transfer Remy Martin has yet to announce whether he will keep his name in the draft or play for KU this season. He played the last four seasons at Arizona State.

In April Agbaji said: “I will be keeping my NCAA eligibility throughout this process and look forward to hearing from NBA professionals on ways I can improve my game. This is a great opportunity as I work towards my goal of being a professional basketball player.”