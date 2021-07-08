Where does new KU point guard Remy Martin rank on list of transfers this offseason?

CBSsports.com has ranked Kansas senior point guard Remy Martin the fifth best transfer in the country heading into the 2021-22 college basketball season.

Martin is a 6-foot-0, 175-pound native of Burbank, California who announced plans to depart Arizona State and play his extra season at KU on May 17. He withdrew from the 2021 NBA Draft on Tuesday.

CBSsports.com’s No. 1 transfer is former Illinois forward Kofi Cockburn, who withdrew from the NBA Draft this week. He said he might return to Illinois, but also is interested in Kentucky. No. 2 transfer is former Minnesota point guard Marcus Carr, who is undecided on a college while considering playing basketball overseas. No. 3 is former North Carolina center Walker Kessler, who is headed to Auburn, while No. 4 is former Georgetown center Qudus Wahab, who is to play this season at Maryland.

CBSsports.com’s list of top transfers was last updated on Tuesday.

Of Martin, CBSsports.com’s David Cobb wrote: “Martin’s senior season at Arizona State didn’t go as planned from a team perspective as the Sun Devils struggled to an 11-14 record. However, Martin averaged 19.1 points and earned first-team all-Pac-12 honors for the second straight season. He’s a fierce competitor and floor general who can score at all three levels. He could end up as a star player for a top-10 Kansas team.”

KU’s Joseph Yesufu, a 6-foot-0, 180-pound sophomore point guard formerly of Drake, checks in at No. 59 on the CBSsports.com list of transfers. KU’s Jalen Coleman-Lands, formerly of Iowa State, is No, 75 on the list of transfers. Former KU guard Bryce Thompson, who transferred to Oklahoma State, is ranked No. 28.

ESPN.com currently has Martin the No. 3-ranked transfer this offseason, while former KU guard Thompson is No. 32 and Coleman-Lands No. 95. ESPN.com’s list was updated on July 2. Meanwhile, Stadium basketball insider Jeff Goodman in his late May rankings also listed Martin the No. 3-ranked transfer in the country. He had Yesufu No. 96 and Coleman-Lands No. 101.

Cockburn is a 7-foot, 285-pound junior center out of Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, who originally chose Illinois over Kansas, UConn, St. John’s, PIttsburgh, Indiana, Oregon and UCLA. Cockburn averaged 17.7 points (on 65.4% shooting), 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks a game his sophomore season at Illinois. KU right now has no scholarships to give in recruiting.

If Cockburn does pick Kentucky, he would play against KU on Jan. 29 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Remy’s uniform number

Martin, who wore jersey No. 1 at Arizona State, is listed as No. 11 on KU’s roster. Yesufu, a transfer from Drake, will wear No. 1 for the Jayhawks. Yesufu also wore jersey No. 1 at Drake.

Marcus Garrett 62nd best NBA prospect

Former KU point guard/shooting guard Marcus Garrett is the No. 62-rated prospect on CBSsports.com’s NBA Draft Big Board. There are 60 total picks in the two-round NBA Draft, set for July 29 in Brooklyn, New York.