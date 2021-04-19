Former KU Jayhawks wing Tristan Enaruna chooses Iowa State as his transfer destination

Kansas guard Tristan Enaruna passes in front of Iowa State guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

Former Kansas basketball guard/forward Tristan Enaruna, who placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal on March 30, has chosen Iowa State as his transfer destination.

He reported the news Monday on Twitter.

“New beginnings,” Enaruna wrote, adding, “I want to thank all the coaches who have reached out to me throughout this process. Thanks to coach T.J. (Otzelberger) and the ISU basketball program for giving me this opportunity. It’s go time.”

Enaruna, a 6-foot-8 native of the Netherlands, chose ISU over Creighton, according to Iowastate.rivals.com.

On Monday morning, Enaruna’s name and transfer destination appeared on verbalcommits.com’s monitoring of the transfer portal, which is updated around the clock.

Enaruna, who will be eligible to play in 2021-22 and has three seasons of eligibility remaining, did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

He becomes the fourth Division I transfer to join the Cyclones since Otzelberger took over as head coach on March 18, replacing Steve Prohm. The others: guard Gabe Kalscheur (Minnesota), forward Jaz Kunc (Washington State) and forward Robert Jones (Denver).

Enaruna averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game in 25 games last season for KU (21-9). He did not play in KU’s two NCAA Tournament games after having a positive COVID-19 test on March 14. Overall, he averaged 9.4 minutes a game.

Enaruna played for Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, his final season in high school. He averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 2018-19 as Wasatch went 26-4. He was listed as one of the top international players at the Basketball Without Borders event.

Enaruna chose KU over Creighton, Miami, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Illinois and others. He was ranked No. 44 in the recruiting Class of 2019 according to Rivals.com.

He issued a statement after announcing his plans to leave KU.

“I want to thank everybody that has been a part of my two years of being a Jayhawk. I have had an incredible time from the moment I first stepped onto campus, all the way to today, typing this message,” Enaruna wrote. “I have met a lot of great individuals who have helped to make this place special. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of this basketball program. I can’t thank my coaches enough for the time and effort that they have put into coaching me and further teaching me the game of basketball.”

Former KU wing Tyon Grant-Foster has announced his intent to transfer to DePaul. Former KU players Bryce Thompson, Gethro Muscadin and Latrell Jossell have not yet announced their transfer destinations, but they, too, have entered the portal.