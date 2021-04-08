Scholarship opens up for KU Jayhawks as freshman guard Latrell Jossell will transfer

Kansas freshman point guard Latrell Jossell has decided to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal, it was announced Thursday.

Jossell, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound Chicago native who played his senior year of high school in Keller, Texas, played 28 total minutes in 11 games for the 21-9 Jayhawks.

“Latrell and I visited the last few days and he made the decision to enter the transfer portal,” KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self said. “Latrell is very popular with our staff and teammates and we all wish him the best at his next stop. He’ll do great.”

For the season, Jossell took just 10 shots, making four. He had two assists and two turnovers.

Jossell was unranked in the recruiting Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com. Jossell had a foot injury that limited him to four games his senior season at Keller Central High School. The foot problem resurfaced at one point his freshman season at KU.

He averaged 18.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game his junior season in 2018-19. He attended Marian Catholic High School in Chicago before transferring to Keller prior to the basketball season his sophomore year.

After committing to KU on Nov. 14, 2019, he indicated he had chosen the Jayhawks over Longwood, Georgia State, South Dakota State, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, New Mexico, Southern Illinois and Louisiana Tech.

KU now has one scholarship to award in the recruiting Class of 2021. The Jayhawks are recruiting Creighton forward Christian Bishop, South Dakota wing Stanley Umude and high school senior point guard Ty Ty Washington.

Missouri Southern graduate transfer Cam Martin and Drake sophomore Joseph Yesuwu have committed to KU out of the portal. KU also has landed commitments from high school guard Bobby Pettiford and juco forward Sydney Curry. KU has signed high school players Zach Clemence and KJ Adams. KU’s Tristan Enaruna, Tyon Grant-Foster and Gethro Muscadin have entered the portal.