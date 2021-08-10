ESPN.com’s No. 15-ranked basketball prospect picks Kansas Jayhawks over Oklahoma State

Durham Academy’s MJ Rice looks to make the cross court pass. Special to the Observer

Marquise “MJ” Rice, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior guard/forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, ranked No. 15 in the country in the recruiting Class of 2022 by ESPN.com, has orally committed to play college basketball at Kansas.

Rice, a native of Durham, North Carolina, chose KU over Oklahoma State, Pitt and North Carolina State. He also heard from Duke, Louisville, Mississippi, Virginia Tech and others during the recruiting process. He also had considered playing in the NBA G League for G League Ignite.

He made an official visit to KU on June 22-23 and also visited Duke, Pitt and OSU.

“As of my decision I have made it’s been a long journey, a long decision here,” Rice said Tuesday on Twitter. He announced his commitment on the Sports Illustrated Twitter account. “Me and my pop sat down and talked about schools and everything. First and foremost I wouldn’t be here without God and I wouldn’t be here without the support. I wouldn’t be here without the fanbase and everybody. As of my college decision I’ll be committing to Kansas.”

Rice is also ranked No. 20 in the Class of 2022 by 247sports.com and No. 28 by Rivals.com. He started his high school career at Durham Academy, then moved to Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia in 2020-21 before heading to Prolific Prep for his final season.

He played for Team Loaded AAU this past spring into the summer.

He told The Star in a phone interview that he “decided about two days ago, but I didn’t make it public yet. Two days ago I decided Kansas was the spot to be. It’s just the vibe they have, the staff, the coaches, it’s like a big family. I want to be part of that family.’

In describing what he will bring to the KU team, Rice said: “I am a competitor. I am a great leader. I am a great teammate, very coachable, very humble. I always want to win, do whatever it takes for the team to lead them to a championship. I’ll do anything I can, whether that’s speaking, whether it’s defending the best player, being the best teammate and friend no matter what.”

He said he can “play the 1, 2, 3. KU plays four out, one in. That will be good. We’ll get out in transition. That’s where I’m really strong, running the ball, pushing the ball up the floor, getting teammates open shots or myself open shots.”

Rice is expected to be a candidate to play in the McDonald’s All-America game.

“Rice is as tough as high school prospects come and seems to thrive on contact. He routinely finishes with defenders draped all over him and has a knack for getting to the line,” wrote Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com.

“Rice, who has a knack for putting his matchups on the bench with foul trouble, is built like a brick wall and retains an incredibly quick first step for his size.”

Rice after his official visit to Oklahoma State spoke to SI.com’s Jason Jordan about playing 1-on-1 basketball against former OSU guard Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

“No matter what I want to compete,” Rice said. “I’m going to always compete hard no matter what. That’s something you can always count on from me.”

Rice, by the way, acknowledged to Jordan he lost to Cunningham but that it was not by a lopsided score.

Rice said he enjoyed his recent visit to KU.

“Everyone really buys in there,” Rice said, adding that he felt a special “vibe” within the program. “They work really hard, but they all really like each other too. I just liked the program overall. The fans there are great and the coaches really showed me how much they want me there. These visits are the best way to get a feel for the schools, but they make it tough too.”

SI’s Jordan described Rice as possessing “tenacious competitiveness.”

“Rice has a reputation for being one of the most physically imposing guards in the country, using his brute strength to overpower guards in the paint while also keeping them off balance with his efficient stroke from the perimeter. Now, Rice is also sporting a more lean physique after dropping 12 pounds in June to prepare for the live period, making him visibly more fluid,” Jordan added.

Rice averaged 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists a game his junior year at Oak Hill Academy. In June, he announced plans to play at Prolific Prep during the 2021-22 season.

“They’re a great group of talented, skilled guys that want to work. We all have the same goals to win the GEICO Nationals and to be the best version of ourselves on and off the court,” Rice told SI.com of his move to the California school. “Plus, all of the people around the program have player’s best interest in mind. It’s a great situation.”

Rice has come all the way back from a serious injury. He suffered a torn ACL in his knee midway through his sophomore season at Durham Academy.

“That time away changed my whole outlook on life,” Rice said. “I was always going to be out last summer, but just to see how easily the game can be taken away from you is an eye opener. I feel like it was a blessing in disguise, and now I’m on a mission. I’m coming harder than I ever have.”

KU has now received commitments from three players in the recruiting Class of 2022 who will sign letters-of-intent in the early November signing period.

Gradey Dick, a 6-7 senior small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, orally committed to KU on March 3. He’s ranked No. 21 nationally by ESPN.com, No. 33 by 247sports.com and No. 37 by Rivals.com.

Zuby Ejiofor, a 6-8, 220-pound senior power forward from Garland (Texas) High School, committed to KU on July 1. He is ranked No. 39 in the Class of 2022 by 247sports.com, No. 58 by Rivals.com and No. 84 by ESPN.com.

KU, which currently has 14 scholarship players on the roster (one over the limit after the NCAA granted Mitch Lightfoot Super Senior status) will have at least five scholarships available in recruiting, more if non-seniors turn pro or leave the program.