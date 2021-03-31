KU Jayhawks freshman forward who only appeared in 12 games last season will transfer

Gethro Muscadin, center, poses for a photo with Kansas coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend. Aspire Academy Twitter account

Kansas freshman power forward Gethro Muscadin has decided to place his name in the NCAA transfer portal, KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self announced Wednesday.

Muscadin, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound native of Gonaives, Haiti, played sparingly his one season at KU. He played 32 total minutes in 12 games for the 21-9 Jayhawks.

For the season he took just two shots, making one. He had 10 rebounds total in his 12 minutes.

“We recruited Gethro to come in and be a contributor for us over time,” Self said in a release. “He certainly got better daily during practice and was a terrific practice player. With the rules being such, with guys getting the year back, Gethro sees its in his best interest to look into some other opportunities and we totally support and agree with that decision. If he continues to progress, gets stronger and keeps his athletic ability like it is now, he’s going to be a really good player. We certainly wish him the very best and know that he will be successful and he knows that we’ll always cheer for him.”

Muscadin was ranked No. 140 in the recruiting Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com. He played his senior prep season at Aspire Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, where he started 11 of 17 games played and battled through an early-season injury. At Aspire, he averaged 12.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots per game. He had nine games with 10 or more rebounds and recorded six double-doubles in 2019-20.

He played his sophomore and junior seasons at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, after spending his freshman year at Life Prep Academy in Wichita.

He committed to KU on Oct. 17, 2009, choosing the Jayhawks over Louisville, Minnesota and Texas Tech.

A former soccer player, Muscadin started playing basketball in Haiti at 15. He moved to the U.S. at 16.

KU currently has no scholarships to give in recruiting. The Jayhawks on Wednesday received a commitment from Cam Martin, a 6-9 graduate transfer forward from Missouri Southern. On Tuesday, KU received a commitment from Bobby Pettiford, a 6-1 senior point guard from South Granville High School in Creedmoor, North Carolina.

KU earlier this week lost Tyon Grant-Foster and Tristan Enaruna to the transfer portal. KU has been recruiting a senior high school point guard in TyTy Washington, 6-4, 180-pounds from Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona.

Washington, who withdrew his Creighton commitment March 11, reported March 14 on Twitter he’d been offered a scholarship by KU. He’s ranked No. 32 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com. Washington KU, Arizona, Illinois, LSU, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas Tech, UCLA, Kentucky, Arizona State, Duke, Dayton, DePaul, Texas A&M, Pitt and others. KU also has been recruiting former KC Roos point guard Brandon McKissic, who also has Missouri and Kansas State on his list of possible transfer destinations.

KU has signed Zach Clemence, a 6-10, 205-pound senior forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas and K.J. Adams, a 6-7, 220-pound senior power forward from Westlake High in Austin, Texas. KU has received a commitment from junior college power forward Sydney Curry, 6-8, 265 pounds out of Logan Community College in Carterville, Illinois. Clemence is ranked No. 35 and Adams No. 73 nationally by Rivals.com.