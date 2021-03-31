KU Jayhawks add another player to roster. He’s an All-America forward from D2 level

Missouri Southern player Cam Martin announced his commitment to Kansas on Twitter. Twitter screenshot

Cam Martin, a 6-foot-9 forward who was a second-team All-America selection for Division II Missouri Southern last season, will join the Kansas men’s basketball team as graduate transfer, he announced Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

Martin averaged 25.0 points and 9.1 rebounds last season while leading his conference — the MIAA — in scoring.

“I am honored to be able to represent a University with so much amazing tradition, and to be able to play in front of Jayhawk nation is a dream come true,” Martin said in his tweet. “I can’t wait to get started.”

It’s been a busy roster week for KU. The Jayhawks picked up a commitment from high school point guard Bobby Pettiford on Tuesday, with forwards Tyon Grant-Foster and Tristan Enaruna both entering the transfer portal.

A native of Yukon, Oklahoma, Martin scored 2,040 career points in his three seasons at Missouri Southern. He was coached there by former KU basketball player Jeff Boschee. Before that, Martin spent one year at Division I Jacksonville State, where he averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds as a freshman.

Martin reported on Twitter early this week that he also had recruiting interest from UNLV, Creighton, Georgetown, Stetson, Texas and Colorado State.