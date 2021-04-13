Freshman Bryce Thompson will transfer from Kansas Jayhawks after ‘a difficult year’

KU’s Bryce Thompson drives around OU’s Alondes Williams during the first half of a 2021 Big 12 Conference men’s basketball tournament game at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas freshman combo guard Bryce Thompson has decided to transfer, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

“While it was a difficult year for many reasons, I am thankful to have had the opportunity to play at Kansas,” Thompson, a 6-foot-5 Tulsa, Oklahoma native wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to coach (Bill) Self and his staff, the doctors, trainers, my teammates and the fans for your support all season long. With that being said, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal.”

Thompson averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in an injury-plagued freshman season.

He had a back injury and broken hand that both forced him to miss 10 games during the 2020-21 campaign. He started in four of the 20 games he appeared in, including the Jayhawks’ final three of the season.

KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self confirmed the news.

“After talking to his family, Bryce let us know that he was going to enter the transfer portal,” Self said in a release. “I know Bryce had a tough freshman season with injuries but I enjoyed coaching him this year through the ups and downs. We wish nothing but the best for the entire Thompson family moving forward.”

Other KU players to leave via the transfer portal since season’s end: Tristan Enaruna, Gethro Muscadin, Latrell Jossell and Tyon Grant-Foster. KU currently has two scholarships to give in recruiting. The Jayhawks thus far have added Cam Martin of Missouri Southern State University and Joseph Yesufu of Drake through the portal. KU also has added Sydney Curry, Zach Clemence, KJ Adams and Bobby Pettiford.