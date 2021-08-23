As KU semester begins, Bill Self meets with his latest Jayhawks basketball team

Bill Self’s Kansas Jayhawks are gearing up for a 2020-21 season that is scheduled to begin fairly soon, pandemic permitting. rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self gathered his players and assistant coaches for an organizational team meeting Sunday night in advance of Monday’s start to the 2021-22 school year on the KU campus.

“(They are) all back. (We) start tomorrow,” Self, who is beginning his 19th season in Lawrence, said in a text message to The Star sent after the meeting.

KU’s 18 players (14 scholarship players counting Super Senior Mitch Lightfoot, plus four walk-ons) returned to campus last weekend after heading to their respective hometowns for a short break following the conclusion of summer school classes on July 30. Summer school had started on June 8.

The Jayhawks players will be allowed to practice and lift weights up to eight hours a week in accordance with NCAA rules regarding practice time in the offseason while school is in session. The team can practice as a group with coaches up to four hours a week. That increases to 20 hours a week once the 2021-22 season officially begins in late September.

Self said senior forward David McCormack and freshman guard Bobby Pettiford, who were limited because of injuries during summer school workouts, have been cleared to practice.

McCormack had surgery to repair a broken bone in his right foot on the final day of March. Pettiford tore three ligaments and suffered a severe bone bruise in his left foot during a pick-up game in his native North Carolina back in May. Pettiford did not need surgery to repair the damage.

Fans’ first chance to see the team will be at Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 1 at Allen Fieldhouse.

KU offers scholarship to Kamari Lands

Kamari Lands, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound senior small forward from Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Arizona, who decommitted from Syracuse on Saturday, was offered a scholarship by Kansas on Sunday, he reported on Twitter.

“Blessed to receive an offer from @KUHoops#goJayhawks,” he wrote.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Lands, the No. 22 ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to ESPN.com, No. 30 by Rivals.com and No. 62 by 247sports.com, played at Prolific Prep in California last season. As a freshman and sophomore, the Indianapolis native played at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana.

He committed to Syracuse in April over Xavier, Texas Tech, Marquette, Wisconsin, Miami (Ohio), DePaul and others.

He explained his decommitting to the Syracuse Post Standard: “I’ve been thinking about this ever since the NIL (name, image, likeness) bill came out. I haven’t had the opportunity to be recruited in that way. I still like Syracuse. Everything’s open right now, but Syracuse is still one of my top schools.’’

Lands averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals in seven games this summer for Team Why Not AAU.

Jerry Meyer of 247sports.com wrote of Lands: “He has great length for a wing player. Has the frame to add weight while already possessing a solid frame. A good athlete with a quality shooting stroke both off the catch and off the dribble. Has all the makings of being a versatile defender and can rebound his position.

From. Mike Curtis of syracuse.com: “Lands, rated four stars by ESPN, is a lengthy prospect with the ability to shoot from the outside. His fearless knack for attacking the basket also makes him an offensive threat from all three levels of the floor.”

Julian Phillips wants to visit KU

Julian Phillips, a 6-8, 175-pound senior small forward from Link Year Academy in Branson, Missouri, told 247sports.com he will set up a campus visit to Kansas.

Phillips, the No. 21-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com, has visited LSU, Clemson and Florida State and has a visit to USC set for sometime in September. Other schools on his list: KU, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, UCLA and Virginia.

“Coach Self is a legendary coach and the program is always good. He and coach (Norm) Roberts I talk to a lot. They just like the way I play and they think that what I can do could really help them,” Phillips told 247sports.com.

Garrett hasn’t signed 2-way deal with Heat yet

Wonder why former KU guard Marcus Garrett, who was outstanding in four summer league games with the Miami Heat, has yet to sign a 2-way contract with the team as a free agent? He’s currently on an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat, which is not guaranteed.

“The Heat remains interested in Marcus Garrett — a 2-way has been discussed – but he’s in the middle of changing representation and thus cannot do anything with any team for at least a week (unless Garrett does the contract himself, which would be odd for a rookie),” the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote Aug. 19.