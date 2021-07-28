Can former KU Jayhawk Marcus Garrett’s stellar defense get him drafted by NBA team?

KU senior Marcus Garrett celebrates as the final seconds expire during the Jayhawks’ 71-58 win Saturday night over Baylor at Allen Fieldhouse (Feb. 27, 2021). rsugg@kcstar.com

If former Kansas point guard/shooting guard Marcus Garrett is selected in Thursday’s two-round, 60-player NBA Draft it likely will be because of his trademark defense.

“I feel I can defend at a really high level,” said Garrett, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound Dallas native, who won the Naismith, ESPN and Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year awards after the 2019-20 season — his third of four seasons at KU.

“I feel I can be an elite (NBA) defender, a guy who comes in who can do the little things, make plays for others and just be their defensive stopper,” he added.

The 22-year-old Garrett, who talked about his defense with media members after his recent individual workout with the Indiana Pacers, also has worked out for Golden State, Utah, Atlanta, Miami, Boston (and others) and attended a workout session in Minnesota attended by several NBA teams.

In other words, he’s been well-scouted and thoroughly evaluated entering the draft in Brooklyn, New York.

“I’d give him a 50-50 chance (of being selected in draft) because a lot of teams love his defense,” one NBA front office official told The Star on Tuesday. “They also talk about how nice a guy he is and I agree.”

Garrett, however, is not listed in ESPN.com’s current mock draft. In fact, ESPN.com lists Garrett as the 78th-ranked player eligible for the draft. Again, just 60 players will be selected. He also is not listed as a top 60 NBA prospect by Sportingnews.com and USAtoday.com.

“He has long arms and good defensive instincts. Every team needs a player like that,” the front office official said Tuesday, while refusing to dismiss Garrett’s chances of being selected.

Garrett regularly was assigned the opponent’s most productive offensive player during his days at KU regardless of position.

“I feel I was able to be a more versatile defender down the stretch (of his four-year career) guarding 1 through 4 in college,” Garrett said. “I was able to show that more as my career went on.”

Garrett averaged 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals as a senior during the 2020-21 season at KU. He hit 45.9% of his shots and 80.8% of his free throws. He was 23-of-66 from three for 34.8%.

“I grew up in Texas. That’s a football state, so when I played basketball I had to play with the older kids. The only way I could stay on the court is if my man didn’t score on me, so that’s where my defense came from,” he told the Indianapolis Star after his workout with the Pacers.

“My favorite player in the NBA is Jrue Holiday,” he added of the Milwaukee Bucks guard. “He’s a guy that can defend at a high level and can also go score. I feel if I keep working one day my game can be like his.”

Garrett’s defense makes KU coach Bill Self believe he can help a team at the next level.

“He has unbelievable feel defensively,” Self said. “Some guys have feel offensively. Some have great feel defensively. His feel defensively is better than anybody I’ve ever been around … ever.”

Garrett helped KU earn a spot in the Final Four in 2018.

“Kansas blessed me with the best four years of my life,” Garrett told the Indy Star. “I feel like it gave me the mentality to stay in it when things get tough. I think a lot of kids come to college expecting things and when it doesn’t go their way they leave. I feel like Kansas gave me that mindset to stay there, fight it out and be coachable.”

As a player who still may need to step up his offensive game, Garrett said he enters draft night with reasonable expectations.

“To be on a team, that’s my goal,” Garrett said. “If I’m able to be on an NBA team, that’d be a dream come true. Getting drafted would be a blessing. That was a dream since I was little, getting my name called. But if it doesn’t (happen) I know the world isn’t over.”

Garrett has a future in pro basketball, Self said.

“I love his game. His game is not perfect by any stretch but I’ve loved how he competes and toughness and what he brings to the table,” Self said. “He will be appreciated around here as long as I can stay young enough to remember (him).”

Of Garrett, Nbascoutinglive.com said: “Garrett is an athletic, skilled basketball player that can ably run the point and also play off the ball. He is a solid defender that can guard multiple positions and he also is a good passer and ballhandler that can get scores off the dribble. He will need to improve his jump shot but he could be a potential second-round pick.”

If Garrett isn’t picked, he’s a likely candidate to be signed as a free agent to play in the Las Vegas summer League and maybe earn a 2-way contract with an NBA team.

“I’ve enjoyed this the whole time, going through the draft process,” he said.