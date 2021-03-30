‘A perfect opportunity’: Point guard Bobby Pettiford commits to KU Jayhawks basketball

Bobby Pettiford, a 6-foot-0, 170-pound senior point guard from South Granville High School in Creedmoor, North Carolina, reopened his recruitment. Screengrab of Pettiford's Twitter account

Bobby Pettiford, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior point guard from South Granville High School in Creedmoor, North Carolina, has committed to play for the Kansas men’s basketball team, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Pettiford, the No. 115-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2021 according to Rivals.com, No. 95 by ESPN.com and No. 82 by SI.com, heard from coaches from several schools since withdrawing his commitment to Louisville on Saturday.

He chose KU over Providence, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, Texas A&M, Hampton, North Carolina Central, North Carolina A&T, Coppin State and others. Coaches from Duke and North Carolina showed interest as well.

“Thanks to all the coaches that recruited me through these tough times. With all that being said I’m excited to announce I’ll be committing to the University Of Kansas. Jayhawk nation stand up! Let’s get to it,” Pettiford wrote on Twitter.

Reached by phone, Pettiford said before heading to a workout: “I mean I am excited. It’s a perfect opportunity. I love the coaching staff. They are giving me a chance to prove myself. I’ve got to take it and run with it.”

Pettiford, according to the Fayetteville Observer, averaged 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 104 career games. During his senior season he hit 53% of his shots, including 39% on 3-pointers and 80% on free throws.

“That part has shocked a lot of coaches,” Pettiford said of his improved shooting in an interview with 247sports.com. “I was known as a downhill guard who can facilitate, kind of pass first sort of. But, now my three-point percentage has gone from 29% to 40% this last year. I worked on that so much because I knew I was going to need it. I’ve gotten stronger and my knowledge for the game, how to use the pick and roll has gotten better. My shooting, that’s been the craziest thing.”

Pettiford leaves South Granville with two conference championships, two conference tournament championships, two conference player of the year awards and a school-record 79 wins.

Of KU’s coaches, Pettiford over the weekend told 247sports.com: “They seemed very interested so that is also one that I’ll be highly considering because I know they need a point guard.”

KU, which has lost Tyon Grant-Foster and Tristan Enaruna to the transfer portal Monday and Tuesday, has one scholarship remaining at this time to award in the recruiting Class of 2021.

KU has been recruiting a senior high school point guard in TyTy Washington, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds from Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona.

Washington, who withdrew his Creighton commitment March 11, reported March 14 on Twitter he’d been offered a scholarship by KU. He’s ranked No. 32 in the recruiting Class of 2021 by Rivals.com. Washington KU, Arizona, Illinois, LSU, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas Tech, UCLA, Kentucky, Arizona State, Duke, Dayton, DePaul, Texas A&M, Pitt and others.

KU has offered a scholarship to 6-3 KC Roos graduate transfer point guard Brandon McKissic, who has a final six of KU, Missouri, Kansas State, Florida, Saint Louis and Oregon State.. He has said he will announce his transfer destination this week.

KU has signed Zach Clemence, a 6-10, 205-pound senior forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas and K.J. Adams, a 6-7, 220-pound senior power forward from Westlake High in Austin, Texas. KU has received a commitment from junior college power forward Sydney Curry, 6-8, 265 pounds out of Logan Community College in Carterville, Illinois. Clemence is ranked No. 35 and Adams No. 73 nationally by Rivals.com.