Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 Conference, the schools announced Monday.

Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 Conference, the schools announced Monday.

“The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025,” the two schools announced in a joint statement.

