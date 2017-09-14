Kansas City restaurant updates for September: What’s coming, what’s open & what’s closed?

Here’s a look at what’s happening in restaurant news around the Kansas City area.
Coming soon
▪ Afterword Tavern & Shelves, bookshop, bar and cafe, 1834 Grand Blvd. Late 2017 opening.
▪ The Ainsworth, Park Place, 11563 Ash St., Leawood. Fall opening.
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard, 10816 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee. Late October opening. It also plans to open in the redeveloped Metcalf South, now known as 95Metcalf South. It has a site under contract at 10641 State Line Road but no opening date was available. It also is looking at sites in Liberty, North Kansas City and Overland Park.
▪ The Bar at Red Bridge, 666 E. Red Bridge Road. Officials did not return phone calls.
▪ The Bar West Plaza, 1121 W. 47th St., by the owners of Bar West in Shawnee and The Bar in Mission. Hopes to open by October.
▪ BKS Artisan Ales, 633 E. 63rd St., Suite 120. No opening date was available.
▪ Black Dirt, a new restaurant by the owners of Justus Drugstore, 5070 Main St. Jan. 15, 2018, opening.
▪ Blaze Wood-Fired Pizza, 11991 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe. Early 2018 opening.
▪ Blue Moose Bar & Grill, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Red Bridge and Holmes Road. Fall opening.
▪ Brookside Barrio, 6227 Brookside Plaza. Late October/early November opening.
▪ Caffetteria, Prairie Village Shopping Center, 71st and Mission Road, Prairie Village. January 2018 opening.
▪ Casual Animal Brewing Co., 1725 McGee St. Hopes to open by the holidays.
▪ County Line Ice House, Power & Light District, 100 E. 14th St. Spring 2018 opening.
▪ Dunkin’ Donuts plans to open in Price Choppers at 22350 S. Harrison St., Spring Hill in late September, and 501 S. Commercial Drive in Bonner Springs in mid-January.
▪ Elly’s Brunch & Cafe, 4800 Main building, Suite 101, formerly the Board of Trade building. Hopes to open by late September.
▪ Empanada Madness, 13135 to 13137 State Line Road. Hopes to open later this month.
▪ Firenza Pizza, Shops at Boardwalk, 8624 N. Boardwalk Ave. October opening.
▪ Flying Horse Taproom, 600 E. 63rd St., in a building that houses its sister business, Brookside Wine & Spirits. Construction has started for an early 2018 opening.
▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. July 2018 opening.
▪ A food truck patio, 509 E. 18th St., mid-September. Three or four food trucks would set up for lunch Fridays and Saturdays.
▪ Fuji Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar, Best Host Inn Plaza, 5701 Longview Road. By late September.
▪ Ginger Sue’s, NorthWood Shopping Center, in the 2800 block of West 47th Avenue in Kansas City, Kan. November opening.
▪ Golden Ox, West Bottoms, 1600 Genessee St. No opening date was available.
▪ Grinders, 733 New Hampshire, Lawrence. Hopes to open later this year.
▪ Hogshead, Country Club Plaza, 4743 Pennsylvania Ave. (former California Pizza Kitchen space). November opening.
▪ Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, 12180 Blue Valley in Overland Park. January 2018.
▪ Krab Kingz, 3805 Broadway. Franchisee of the Houston-based seafood restaurant. By late September.
▪ Larkburger has signed a lease in the 4800 Main building at 4800 Main St. Fall opening.
▪ Louie’s Wine Dive, Liberty Commons, Interstate 35 and Missouri 152, Liberty. Fall opening.
▪ Maru Sushi and Grill, Prairiefire, 5621 W. 135th St., Suite 2620, Overland Park. Mid-to-late October opening.
▪ McAlister’s Deli, Liberty Commons, Interstate 35 and Missouri 152, Liberty. Fall opening.
▪ McLain’s Market and Deli is going through the Lawrence planning department for a new location at 1420 Crescent Road. McLain’s officials declined to comment.
▪ Meshuggah Bagels, Liberty Commons, at Missouri 152 and Interstate 35 in Liberty. Late October opening.
▪ Messenger Coffee Co., with an Ibis Bakery, 1624 Grand Blvd. in the Crossroads. Oct. 7 opening.
▪ MOD Pizza Antioch Crossing, 5315 N. Antioch Road. October opening.
▪ Mr. Boy, a rolled ice cream shop, 1815 W. 39th St. Suite B, next to sister company, Aep Thai restaurant. Fall opening.
▪ Nature’s Own Market, 1020 Westport Road. Fall opening.
▪ Nomads, coffee and cocktails, breakfast, lunch and snacks operation, 1804 W. 39th St., in the former D.B. Cooper’s space. Fall opening.
▪ Papa Keno’s Pizzeria, Crossroads, 1815 Wyandotte St. Late September soft opening.
▪ Parkway Social Kitchen, Country Club Plaza, 616 Ward Parkway. Late September opening.
▪ The Pearl, 1744 Broadway. Coda formerly occupied the space. The owner could not be reached for comment.
▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. No opening date was available.
▪ Red Door Woodfired Grill, 8001 W. 159th St, Overland Park, Sept. 26 opening.
▪ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, Zona Rosa, 8501 N.W. Prairie View Road. Early January 2018 opening.
▪ RedWether food hall, 1707 Locust St. Mid-2018 opening.
▪ Restaurant Pavilion at Ward Parkway Center will debut two new restaurants — MidiCi: The Neapolitan Pizza Co. and The Garage — in late September. Charleston’s is scheduled to open in October with other restaurants opening in 2018 in the center at 8600 Ward Parkway.
▪ Roasterie Cafe, 4231 Main St., in the H&R Block building. No opening date was available.
▪ Ruby Jean’s Juicery, 3000 Troost Ave. October opening.
▪ The Russell, 3141 Main St. Fall opening.
▪ Rye, Country Club Plaza, 4646 J.C. Nichols Parkway. Mid-to-late November opening.
▪ Stanford’s 813, 813 Walnut. Stanford’s Comedy Club is relocating from the Legends Outlets Kansas City to downtown Kansas City. Hopes to open by October.
▪ Starbucks, Oak Park Mall, 95th Street and Quivira Road, Overland Park. Early October opening. It also is going through planning for a location at 11825 College Blvd., Overland Park.
▪ Stonewall Restaurant and Pizzeria at 1008 Massachusetts, Lawrence. The owner did not return phone calls on the opening date.
▪ Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 39Rainbow development, at 39th and Rainbow Boulevard in Kansas City, Kan. Late fall.
▪ Texas Roadhouse, Edgewood Farms, 8051 N. Roanridge Road. Nov. 6 opening.
▪ T. Loft plans to open in the new Health House, 3924 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village. Mid-to-late October.
▪ Wahlburgers is teaming up with Hy-Vee to open 26 restaurants, as well as in the 84 Hy-Vee Market Grille locations.
▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. January 2018 opening.
Now open
▪ Brady’s Public House, 5424 Troost, serving Irish dishes by executive chef Shaun Brady.
▪ Culinaria Mediterranean Kitchen, small plates of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, 512 E. Ninth St., Suite A, Lawrence.
▪ E.J.’s Urban Eatery, 1414 W. Ninth St.
▪ El Conuco, 1659 Washington Blvd., Kansas City, Kan., serving Caribbean cuisine. The owner also will soon have a food truck.
▪ Johnny C’s Deli & Pasta, Town Pavilion, 1111 Main St., Suite 115.
▪ KC Soda Co., City Market, 20 E. Fifth St., offering more than 1,000 choices of craft sodas.
▪ Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, 621 E. Markey Parkway, Belton.
▪ Lawrence Beer Co., 826 Pennsylvania, Lawrence.
▪ Lenexa Public Market, 87th Street Parkway and Penrose Lane in Lenexa, retail and food tenants currently include Foo’s Fabulous Cafe, Topp’d Pizza, Red Kitchen Tamales and Mad Man’s Nitro-Cream.
▪ Mission Taco Joint, Crossroads, 409 E. 18th St., specializing in Baja-style tacos.
▪ The Monarch Cocktail Bar & Lounge, Plaza Vista, 4840 Roanoke Parkway.
▪ Nate & Son’s Cafe, 5531 Troost Ave., serving smoothies, panini and club sandwiches, and other items using fresh ingredients.
▪ Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Corbin Park, 6815 W. 135th St., Suite A, Overland Park.
▪ The Outpost Bar and Grill, 5044 N.E. Parvin Road.
▪ PT’s Coffee Roasting Co., 1101 Indiana, Lawrence.
▪ Paleterias Tropicana, University of Kansas Medical Center’s new Health Education Building, 2160 W. 39th Ave., Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Pullman BBQ, 100 S. Main St., Parkville, serving Shannon Kimball’s ribs, sliced brisket and more.
▪ Qdoba Mexican Eats, 1931 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.
▪ Q39 barbecue, 11051 Antioch Road, Overland Park.
▪ Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 10704 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee.
▪ Schlotzsky’s, 190 N.E. Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit.
▪ Steve’s Brats & Burgers, 9801 Troup Ave., Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Taco Luchador, 2631 N.E. Vivion Road, offering tamale and enchilada plates, “Heavyweight” nachos, flautas and more.
▪ The Waffle Bar, Country Club Plaza, 4745 Central St., bubble waffles, waffle pops and more.
Closings
▪ Garozzo’s Ristorante, 1547 N.E. Rice Road, Lee’s Summit, plans a New Year’s Day 2018 closing.
▪ T-Rex Cafe, Legends Outlets Kansas City, closed at 1847 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Winstead’s recently closed at 8036 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.
