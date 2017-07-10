Cityscape

Owner of Aep Thai restaurant is adding a rolled ice cream shop in midtown KC

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

July 10, 2017 1:19 PM

Just a few months after opening a contemporary Thai restaurant in midtown Kansas City, owner Jakob Polaco plans to add a rolled ice cream shop next door.

Mr. Boy is scheduled to open this fall in a 400-square-foot space at 1815 W. 39th St., Suite B. It is named after Polaco’s bulldog, Donut, who comes running when Polaco calls out “Mr. Boy.” A cartoon drawing of Donut is part of the logo.

Polaco has traveled extensively in Southeast Asia, researching cuisine for his Aep restaurant. He’s sampled a variety of rolled ice cream at street snack stalls, enjoying the “performance art” it takes to create the ice cream.

The process takes just a couple of minutes. Typically the ice cream mixture is poured onto metal pans or plates, quickly hardening at subzero temperatures. Ingredients are added, and then the ice cream is rolled up and placed in cups and topped off with more ingredients such as candy or fruit.

Polaco’s shop will feature about a dozen artisanal flavors including rose hips and buttermilk, Vietnamese coffee and durian (a tree fruit), as well as about 20 add-ins and toppings to select from. Polaco also may serve adult selections using spirits from local distilleries.

“You get all the different textures when it is rolled, and people like to see exactly what is going in to what they are eating,” he said.

Polaco opened Aep in December at 1815 W. 39th St., Suite A.

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A quick look at some KC music venues 3:12

A quick look at some KC music venues

Pause
Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones 1:06

FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood 1:11

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

Key play of Chiefs-Steelers game came down to 1/4000th of a second. How we captured it 1:58

Key play of Chiefs-Steelers game came down to 1/4000th of a second. How we captured it

Gary Pinkel’s house has a lot of football stories 4:06

Gary Pinkel’s house has a lot of football stories

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done' 1:27

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center 3:01

Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center

KU players looking forward to fundraising exhibition game against Mizzou 2:00

KU players looking forward to fundraising exhibition game against Mizzou

  • Watch how rolled ice cream is made

    Freezing Moo, an ice cream shop in south Overland Park, offers rolled ice cream made while customers watch. The restaurant is so popular it's expanding to more locations soon.

Watch how rolled ice cream is made

View More Video